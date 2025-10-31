Stop Blotting Away The Grease On Your Pizza - Your Tastebuds Will Thank You

The first time I saw someone blot off the grease on a slice of pizza was when my sister started doing it. I was around seven years old, which meant she would have been eight, and I recall her taking close to a dozen of those flimsy little pizza parlor napkins out of the metal holder, just to make sure her two slices had next to no grease on them. Even at the time, I found this behavior somewhat mystifying, not least because I had never seen her do it before. Even now that I'm used to the idea, I don't see the point of it. Some grease can stand to be blotted away, sure, but not all of it — that's where the flavor lives.

The grease on top of a pizza slice is essentially just fat, from the cheese as well as any meaty toppings that might be on top of your slice. And as anyone who's enjoyed a rich, fatty piece of wagyu steak will tell you, fat equals flavor. We make use of fats like oil and butter all the time when it comes to adding flavor to our foods (although Italians don't really dip bread in olive oil), so why would we deny these pleasures when we're eating pizza, one of the most pleasurable foods on the planet?