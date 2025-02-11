Why Are Some Pizza Slices So Greasy?

Pizza grease is the telltale shine that either delights or horrifies depending on where you fall on the pizza-loving spectrum. We've all been there, dabbing away at a pie to get rid of some oil before eating it or folding a slice to let the grease run out (unless you enjoy a greasy slice, and hey, we're not judging). But, what actually causes this glossy, messy, deliciously indulgent phenomenon? The answer, my fellow pizza fans, lies in the kitchen science of fat.

Grease on your pizza comes from the fat released during cooking, whether from the cheese, the toppings, or even the dough itself. As the pizza bakes in a piping-hot oven, these fats melt and pool on the surface, creating that signature greasy sheen. It's not just the toppings — though pepperoni is a notorious grease contributor — but also factors like olive oil or buttered crusts that add to the equation.

Whether you embrace the slick or shy away from it, the grease is as much a part of some pizzas as the crust and sauce, adding to the magic that makes this Italian staple a worldwide favorite. So, whether you live in the city with the best pizza in the world (NYC, of course) or you're making it from scratch at home, knowing what contributes to the greasiness can make all the difference to your pizza-eating experience.