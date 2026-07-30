Costco Cookie Crunch Sundae Review: We'll Stick With Chocolate Syrup, Thank You

There's nothing like a social media frenzy to get people running to try a new product. Costco's food court is no stranger to such a phenomenon, and the sundaes, especially, really know how to pull in a crowd and have customers running to the food court. The big draw this time: Costco's new Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae.

I wondered if a single ice cream sundae could really be as enjoyable as some of the posts were claiming, so on a recent visit to Costco, I set out to uncover the worthiness of this newest sundae. Will it really pair that well with a hot dog, as one social media influencer claimed on Instagram?

Interestingly, you won't find the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae listed on the main menu placards above the food court counter with other Costco food court items. Instead, you'll head over to the electronic kiosks to place your order. Look for the sundae under the seasonal sundae menu selection, and you'll find it among other summer delights the food court offers throughout the steamy season.