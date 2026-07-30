Costco Cookie Crunch Sundae Review: We'll Stick With Chocolate Syrup, Thank You
There's nothing like a social media frenzy to get people running to try a new product. Costco's food court is no stranger to such a phenomenon, and the sundaes, especially, really know how to pull in a crowd and have customers running to the food court. The big draw this time: Costco's new Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae.
I wondered if a single ice cream sundae could really be as enjoyable as some of the posts were claiming, so on a recent visit to Costco, I set out to uncover the worthiness of this newest sundae. Will it really pair that well with a hot dog, as one social media influencer claimed on Instagram?
Interestingly, you won't find the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae listed on the main menu placards above the food court counter with other Costco food court items. Instead, you'll head over to the electronic kiosks to place your order. Look for the sundae under the seasonal sundae menu selection, and you'll find it among other summer delights the food court offers throughout the steamy season.
Methodology
On my family's weekly trip to Costco, I ordered the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae as part of our spread and enjoyed it right alongside my hot dog (one of the best Costco food court items) and the new Costco chicken strips. My overall review of the sundae was based on its flavor and texture.
I planned to consider it a win in both categories if it was enjoyable to consume and offered something I would look forward to ordering again. This meant that the sundae would be sweet, without being over the top, and have a nice texture with the added cookie crumbles. In order for it to be considered something you should rush out for, I needed this new sundae to truly impress me.
Taste test: Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae
Costco's newest seasonal sundae is a generous helping of soft serve vanilla ice cream in a cup lined with chocolate sauce and chocolate cookie crumbles on top and bottom. Though the cookie crumbles weren't explicitly stated as Oreos, they sure looked just like the sandwich cookie pieces.
The vanilla ice cream was a smooth, sweet base for the ice cream treat, and I was impressed by the sheer amount of ice cream for the humble price tag. The sundae was plenty to share between my husband and myself, with even some left over. We enjoyed the sweet treat as part of our dinner.
However, I noticed that I lost some of that chocolate and cookie complement as I continued enjoying the treat, until the very bottom. The first few bites had everything you'd want in each spoonful, but after those initial few bites, the mixture of everything started to wane. The sundae would do much better with more of a layered design with both cookie and chocolate sauce integrated throughout the vanilla ice cream to more evenly disperse the flavors.
Final verdict
Overall, the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae in Costco's food court simply wasn't impressive. It was fine, but it wasn't something I would look forward to ordering again, and definitely wasn't something I can recommend rushing out to try. That said, I think the classic Chocolate Sundae had this one beat. The cookie crumbles detracted more than they added, especially since they felt a little on the skimpy side for my taste.
If you happen to be looking for a seasonal sweet treat, I would recommend the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae over this one. I can imagine the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae being more of a popular favorite with younger shoppers, so if you've promised the youngest among your shopping crew a sundae from the food court, this might be your pick. Still, don't put it on your must-try bucket list this summer. You'll probably be disappointed with how anti-climactic it was.
Price and availability
Since you'll find Costco's Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae under the seasonal menu offerings at the electronic kiosk ordering screen, it's reasonable to assume that the treat will be around for the summer, but then potentially leave the menu in the fall. Though the flavor felt like one that could be around throughout the whole year, only time will tell whether this limited-time offering remains a summer sundae or one that you could order in any month.
Like the other sundaes on the seasonal menu, the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae is $2.99. With such a small price tag, you could also try Costco's frappe version of a Starbucks' Frappuccino or even the Caramel Churro Sundae, a food court favorite. While you're there, purchase your entire meal through the food court and enjoy some of the least expensive items you can find at Costco, perhaps the best way to fuel your warehouse shopping trip.