The Best Brisket Money Can Buy In Every State

If there's one thing that can be learned after spending countless hours exploring America's barbecue scene, it's that brisket sure inspires an astoundingly deep level of devotion. We've covered the best brisket in the U.S., searched out the best barbecue restaurant in every state, and even dug into the finer points of the craft, from the new BBQ brisket trimming method Guy Fieri brought into the spotlight to the best brisket cut according to BBQ chef Aaron Franklin. We've also looked at how to slice BBQ brisket properly and why the best brisket seasonings, like salt and pepper, are often the simplest.

And while techniques most assuredly matter, nothing beats finding that one restaurant where everything comes together just right. The places where the brisket has a bark with that exact crackle you crave, where the fat has melted into rich, buttery fabulousness, and every slice somehow pulls off the delicious feat of being both immensely tender and filled with flavor.

That's exactly the masterful make-your-mouth-water brisket experience that inspired this list. We're celebrating the brisket locales that have earned passionate local followings in every corner of the country. From Texas classics to surprising standouts that feature brisket twists and spins that span far beyond traditional barbecue territory, these are the spots serving the brisket each state deems its very best.