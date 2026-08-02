The Best Brisket Money Can Buy In Every State
If there's one thing that can be learned after spending countless hours exploring America's barbecue scene, it's that brisket sure inspires an astoundingly deep level of devotion. We've covered the best brisket in the U.S., searched out the best barbecue restaurant in every state, and even dug into the finer points of the craft, from the new BBQ brisket trimming method Guy Fieri brought into the spotlight to the best brisket cut according to BBQ chef Aaron Franklin. We've also looked at how to slice BBQ brisket properly and why the best brisket seasonings, like salt and pepper, are often the simplest.
And while techniques most assuredly matter, nothing beats finding that one restaurant where everything comes together just right. The places where the brisket has a bark with that exact crackle you crave, where the fat has melted into rich, buttery fabulousness, and every slice somehow pulls off the delicious feat of being both immensely tender and filled with flavor.
That's exactly the masterful make-your-mouth-water brisket experience that inspired this list. We're celebrating the brisket locales that have earned passionate local followings in every corner of the country. From Texas classics to surprising standouts that feature brisket twists and spins that span far beyond traditional barbecue territory, these are the spots serving the brisket each state deems its very best.
Alabama: Burning Tree Smokehouse
Burning Tree Smokehouse earns its Best Brisket title through unmatched tenderness and flavor that have led to folks lining up just for a taste. While offering classic BBQ brisket plates and sandwiches, the fan favorite are the unique brisket tacos. Also noteworthy are the brisket burger and briskets & gravy, but every creation is a massive hit with critics and customers, who claim these brisket items are off the charts.
instagram.com/burningtreesmokehouse
(205) 947-1555
3090 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233
Alaska: Bless Your Heart BBQ
Bless Your Heart BBQ is a veteran-owned Arkansas gem acclaimed by locals for smoking the finest brisket around. Open Wednesday through Sunday, the daily menu adapts according to nearby ingredient availability for premium quality. Standard brisket dominates weekdays, leaving Sunday wide open for more creative culinary experimentation. This exceptional brisket is so delicious that sellouts are known to occur, with customers comparing the flavor to elite, traditional Texas-style establishments.
facebook.com/BlessYourHeartBBQAlaska
(907) 694-6675
12130 Regency Dr, Eagle River, AK 99577
Arizona: Little Miss BBQ
Little Miss BBQ captured Yelp's number-one national ranking for outstanding barbecue (including a brisket that is just bananas, according to happy customers). The hotspot operates multiple Arizona locations, and has even earned itself a big feature on PBS' "Check, Please! Arizona." It serves prime, natural oak-and-pecan-smoked brisket sliced to order by the pound, chopped with sweet and savory sauce, or piled into specialty sandwiches like The Jefe. A Thursday pastrami sammie special even utilizes a unique spiced brine.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Wright's Barbecue
Wright's Barbecue was perched at the pinnacle of Yelp's national review rankings in 2024. The restaurant draws massive crowds, including hungry sports fans eager to get their grub on. Patrons enjoy brisket by the pound, showcased on custom sandwiches, or served on myriad platters paired with popular sides like poblano creamed corn. Social media users share mouthwatering videos praising the beautifully smoked meat, and even former Texas residents confirm the flavor does a fantastic job mimicking Lone Star State selections.
Multiple locations
California: Moo's Craft Barbecue
Moo's Craft Barbecue owners transitioned a backyard pop-up into a central Texas-style powerhouse with Mexican flair. The Prime-grade brisket slow-smoked over white oak helped earn the eatery Michelin Guide praise and James Beard nods. Guests can choose among sliced-to-order brisket by the pound, affordable chopped brisket sandwiches, or brisket loaded beans. There's even a delicious mess of a Sloppy Moo brisket sandwich on the menu.
(323) 686-4133
2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Colorado: Wayne's Smoke Shack
The slowly smoked, Central Texas-style brisket brings customers to Wayne's Smoke Shack in droves, each willing to line up for their chance at just a taste. Food experts and locals agree the brisket occupies a category of its own, prompting visitors to arrive well before mid-day to avoid missing out. Transplanted Texans even declare this tender meat the absolute best they've found since leaving the Lone Star State.
(303) 554-5319
406 Center Dr, Superior, CO 80027
Connecticut: Hoodoo Brown BBQ
Hoodoo Brown BBQ wood smokes its premium brisket up to a whopping 16 hours, and while traditional half-pound platters and classic Hoodoo Brown sandwiches delight brisket purists, food critics and local influencers point to Hoodoo's creative culinary twists with the highest praise. Perhaps the most popular of these? The brisket grilled cheese sammie (melty, mouthwatering, and served on slabs of butter-slathered Texas toast). Visitors can also indulge in a unique Texas poutine.
(203) 438-6033
967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Delaware: Bethany Blues
Bethany Blues brings brisket bliss to folks in Delaware across several locations. Boasting creative iterations alongside the classics, patrons can enjoy everything from traditional sliced beef brisket and standard barbecue brisket sandwiches to unique brisket nachos. The innovative Black and Bleu Brisket Burger incorporates balsamic bacon jam, blue cheese, and black garlic aioli, while the smoked brisket kielbasa gets passionate applause online. Food writers also highlight the brisket as a stellar component of the acclaimed Sunday brunch buffet.
Multiple locations
Florida: Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ
Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ wins it all in Florida, earning recognition on Yelp's best barbecue locales list in 2026. Foodies and locals are fans of the fatty brisket, which some admit to buying by the pound to enjoy at home. The menu features the classic Brisket Pecker Plate with Texas toast, brisket sandwiches, and even a loaded baked potato you can pile high with brisket. Customers call Woodpecker's brisket the absolute best.
(904) 531-5670
4930 State Rd 13 N, St. Augustine, FL 32092
Georgia: Southern Soul Barbeque
Southern Soul Barbeque reached star status in 2026 when Southern Living named it the best barbecue joint in the South. The brisket (thick-cut and edged just this side of pink thanks to wood smoke) is something customers trek upward of 90-minutes just to feast upon. It's available in brisket plates and either chopped or sliced in brisket sandwiches, as well as served family-style, and even in a bowl of brisket chili.
(912) 638-7685
2020 Demere Rd, St Simons Island, GA 31522
Hawaii: Sunset Texas Barbecue
Sunset Texas Barbecue delivers authentic Austin taste to the Islands via its USDA Prime beef brisket. Local food editors laud it as the ultimate destination for lean and fatty brisket creations, while customers admit to jonesing for it (by the pound, on plates with rice, or paired with spicy brisket ends pinto beans). Even ex-Texas residents praise it (particularly the tanged-to-perfection sauce they confirm comes deliciously close to their home state's).
(808) 476-1405
443 Cooke St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Idaho: Lil' Mike's Bar-B-Que
Lil' Mike's Bar-B-Que brisket easily converts fans with its moist, flavorful-filled charms. Local news outlets hype this popular eatery, which features an ice cream shop to complement its savory brisket biz. Idaho residents readily recommend the venue across community forums, proclaiming it the best around for smoked brisket enthusiasts especially. Add scratch-made sides to the mix and one can see why Lil' Mike's shines.
(208) 534-1802
116 S Clark St, Rigby, ID 83442
Illinois: Smoque BBQ
Smoque BBQ serves scratch-made blends of meat, smoke, rub, and sauce, which explains its wide acclaim from Zagat, The New York Times, and even the Michelin Bib Gourmand list. The brisket menu boasts platters, sandwiches, and special weekday taco kits with chile de arbol salsa. Neighborhood dwellers dream about the scintillating scents known to float through the air, while area transplants declare it the best brisket you can find without traveling to Texas.
(773) 545-7427
3800 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60641
Indiana: Lucille's BBQ
Lucille's BBQ garners applause from local magazines as the best barbecue around (brisket included). Social media users celebrate the richly succulent Texas-style brisket, which draws dedicated fans who admit being unable to leave without ordering it. The eatery also features innovative brisket wraps, nachos, tacos, and several sandwiches showcasing creative ingredients (think blue cheese crumbles, cheesy potatoes, or french fried onions, to name a few). There is even a brisket salad.
(260) 203-3937
9011 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818
Iowa: Whatcha Smokin? BBQ + Brew
Whatcha Smokin? BBQ + Brew nabs national recognition thanks to its stellar Central Texas-style BBQ. Patrons travel for miles for mouthwatering brisket nachos and melt-in-your-mouth, oak-smoked fatty brisket. Operating fresh pit-to-plate daily, this smoking hot locale serves up half-pound plates plus creative rotating specials. Exceptional menu additions include brisket birria dip, brisket poutine, a brisket bacon Swiss sandwich, and smothered breakfast burritos.
(515) 257-7490
403 Iowa Ave, Luther, IA 50152
Kansas: Buck Tui BBQ
Buck Tui BBQ takes traditional barbecue for a delicious spin via an Asian fusion menu crafted by a native Thai chef. Known for brisket rangoons that earn ecstatic praise across social media for their world-class taste (and crunch), the eatery smokes its premium brisket for an astounding 48 hours, integrating it into unique dishes including phad thai brisket, brisket pho, and sandwiches on Texas toast with tiger sauce.
(913) 283-8255
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park, KS 66204
Kentucky: Ole South Bar-B-Q
Ole South Bar-B-Q procured a prestigious travel recommendation from Southern Living magazine as an Owensboro destination that'll satisfy your brisket cravings. Think sliced brisket sandwiches and plates so moist the need for sauce is entirely eliminated. For more adventurous diners, the kitchen serves a gargantuan brisket burger alongside an incredibly interesting brisket Manhattan, which piles mashed potatoes and beef brisket on Texas toast, then slathers it with rich gravy.
(270) 926-6464
3523 KY-54, Owensboro, KY 42303
Louisiana: Gonzo's Smokehouse & BBQ
Gonzo's Smokehouse & BBQ's award-winning, Texas-style brisket keeps customers coming back during its two-day-only weekly runs. Here, brisket magic is made via offset wood smokers going to town for more than 12 hours. The menu showcases scrumptious selections like smoked brisket boudin and smoked cherry cola brisket burnt ends. Thursdays? That's when brisket trimmings are made into spectacular smash burgers (whipped up using rich brisket tallow).
(504) 858-6241
13899 River Rd Ste C, Luling, LA 70070
Maine: ShireWood SmokeHouse BBQ
ShireWood SmokeHouse BBQ's brisket features on a diverse menu, allowing guests to order the meat by the platter, wrapped, or piled into premium sandwiches. There are even brisket burritos, loaded nachos, and tacos. Enthusiastic customers flood local forums proclaiming the wood-smoked brisket scrumptious (especially alongside the mac and cheese). Social media videos celebrate every morsel, while food reviewers genuinely question if this is the universe's ultimate brisket.
facebook.com/ShireWoodSmokehouseBBQ
(207) 267-4908
135 Military St, Houlton, ME 04730
Maryland: 2Fifty Texas BBQ
Ranked among Yelp's top national barbecue list in 2026, 2Fifty Texas BBQ utilizes open flames and actual oak wood (without gas or electricity) to blend traditional Texas methods with Latin American tastes. Food experts praise the Creekstone Farms prime beef and premium Snake River Farms American wagyu brisket (especially the bark with a distinct pepper kick). Guests can purchase meat by the pound, choose smoky brisket beans, or enjoy specials like brisket tamales.
(240) 764-8763
4700 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
Massachusetts: Scarlet Fire BBQ
Scarlet Fire BBQ has become known in Massachusetts for smoked brisket, and the menu gives customers plenty of ways to enjoy it. The brisket is smoked for 12 hours before finding its way into everything from scrumptious sammies, like the brisket cheesesteak, to tacos, nachos, and even a gooey Brisket Mac Stack. Local radio outlets and social media creators alike can't stop talking about this expertly smoked, mouthwatering meat.
(978) 945-1050
12 Oakland St, Amesbury, MA 01913
Michigan: Full Rack Barbecue
Alongside brisket by the pound, customers at Full Rack Barbecue find loaded brisket fries and brisket-and-chuck smashburgers made in-house. The classic brisket BBQ sandwich on a pillowy potato bun is another winning pick. Locals recommend Full Rack when conversations turn to Detroit's best brisket, while insisting the brisket smashburger ranks among the top burgers they've tasted. Videos of thick brisket slices fresh from the smoker? They set appetites ablaze.
(586) 872-2042
21425 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080
Minnesota: Big Bore Barbecue
Wood-fired smokers fueled by oak, hickory, and cherry give Big Bore Barbecue's brisket its unmistakable aroma and taste that keep customers returning. Order brisket by the pound and don't overlook the iconic burnt ends, which local publications have deemed worthy of any trek. The brisket also stars in cheesy melts, tacos, burritos, queso fries, and occasional specials like the mouthwatering Sloppy Marcus chopped brisket sandwich, explaining why Eater and other food experts rank Big Bore among Minnesota's best.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Sacred Ground Barbecue
Sacred Ground Barbecue brings Texas-style brisket to Mississippi, drawing hungry diners to have their fill of thick slices of smoked brisket available by the plate or half-pound. The kitchen also gets creative with brisket-packed Frito Pie, baked potatoes, gooey brisket melts, and even smashburgers. National publications, locals, and Michelin experts have all highlighted the brisket at this Jackson joint, while BBQ competitions also crown its meat elite.
(601) 900-9769
1052 Pocahontas Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
Missouri: Chef J BBQ
Chef J BBQ's brisket reflects a delightful bridge between Texas craft barbecue and comforting Midwestern fare. Thick, pepper-rich sliced brisket is available by the half-pound or in sandwiches like the beef & cheddar. There's even a brisket-filled BBQ Frito Pie for those craving something different. Experts praise the moistness and bark coming from the massive onsite smoker, and even self-professing Texas BBQ elitists claim Chef J nails it.
(816) 805-8283
1401 W 13th St Ste G, Kansas City, MO 64102
Montana: Black Iron Grill Rotisserie
Brisket is the order of the day at Black Iron Grill Rotisserie, and the menu highlight is the BBQ brisket sandwich, featuring pecan wood-smoked beef brisket, white cheddar, and barbecue sauce on a brioche bun. Diners brag about the tenderness of the meat, noting it falls apart in the mouth with every bite. Food writers have even declared this brisket tasty enough to traverse many miles just to experience it.
(406) 234-4766
1219 S Haynes Ave, Miles City, MT 59301
Nebraska: Smokin Barrel BBQ
Smokin Barrel BBQ smokes the competition when it comes to brisket. Patrons can choose brisket by the half-pound, plate, or in a brisket sandwich. Those feeling extra hungry can reach for the Texan sammie (brisket and sausage) or the Farm (brisket, sausage, and pulled pork too). And definitely don't overlook the brisket chili. Both locals and professional food writers consider this the best brisket and BBQ around.
(402) 598-4855
2457 S 132nd St, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Brother's Barbecue
Brother's Barbecue serves Texas-style brisket on a plate, in sandwiches, and even folded into tacos. The beef brisket sandwich features 15-hour smoked brisket (sliced or chopped), with onions and pickles, while creative dishes, like the Frito Pie BBQ bowl and Meg-O bowl, pair brisket with crunchy, cheesy comfort fare. Suggestion? Arrive early before the brisket sells out. Even food writers rank Brother's among the country's best (the brisket tacos especially).
(775) 384 3547
618 S Center St, Reno, NV 89501
New Hampshire: Goody Coles Smokehouse & Catering Co.
Goody Coles smokes its award-winning brisket over hickory wood for a solid 12 hours before serving it sliced, chopped, by the pound, or generously plated. Then there's the wonderfully messy Texas Trash, showcasing smoked brisket with BBQ beans, cheddar, onions, and sauce. Locals describe this brisket as having no contest in New Hampshire, while experts at Phantom Gourmet praise the restaurant as a genuine Southern barbecue experience worth the trek.
(603) 679-8898
374 NH-125, Brentwood, NH 03833
New Jersey: Red White & Que Smokehouse
At Red White & Que Smokehouse, smoked brisket steals the show, whether ordered by the pound, arriving via sandwich, or served on a combo tray. Social media creators can't stop admiring the bark, deeming it among the best they've tried, while videos reveal brisket so tender it practically falls apart. Local barbecue fans recommend it whenever someone asks where to find mouthwateringly moist brisket, too.
(732) 220-5998
150 US-22, Green Brook, NJ 08812
New Mexico: Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue
Texas-style brisket is Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue's claim to fame, and customers can't seem to get enough of the hand-cut goodness. The brisket is available by the slice or in a chopped brisket sandwich, and is said to be astonishingly tender. Founded by a born and bred Texan, the restaurant has appeared on national "best barbecue" lists. Locals agree, some even declaring it's the finest brisket they've consumed.
(575) 682-7577
105 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM 88317
New York: Bark Barbecue
For those looking for a new spin on brisket, Bark Barbecue takes traditional Texas barbecue techniques and weaves in delicious Dominican influences for one excitingly exquisite outcome. The brisket is the undeniable star, available by the half-pound or in the outstanding chopped chicharrón & brisket sandwich. Food critics praise the brisket's flavor, moistness, and impeccable preparation, while Eater, The Infatuation, and Time Out all rank Bark among NYC's elite barbecue locales.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Prime Barbecue
Texas-born pitmaster Christopher Prieto brings Lone Star State brisket to North Carolina. The Michelin Guide recommends being an early bird to get there before the day's brisket supply is snatched up, and critics from Southern Living to Yelp have echoed the brisket acclaim. Locals agree the brisket earns applause, too. Order it sliced or chopped by the half pound, on a plate, in sandwich form, or even on a baked potato or salad.
(919) 373-8067
403 Knightdale Station Run, Knightdale, NC 27545
North Dakota: Spitfire Bar & Grill
If you want options, Spitfire Bar & Grill delivers brisket in about every form imaginable. Start with brisket-loaded BBQ nachos or Texas egg rolls before moving to the briskets & ribs combo or brisket supreme sandwich, showcasing provolone and onion straws on a potato roll. Local food writers praise the array of brisket options here, while diners recommend it as the nearest thing to authentic Texas-style brisket around.
(701) 478-8667
1660 13th Ave E, West Fargo, ND 58078
Ohio: Smoked On High BBQ
Smoked On High BBQ gets high scores for its brisket. Why? Picture certified Angus beef that's smoked for 18 hours (plenty of time to develop its signature sublimely salty-peppery-sweet bark that customers go crazy over). Order brisket on its own, add a challah bun for an unforgettable DIY sammie, or dig into the spicy brisket chili. Food writers call the brisket the main draw, and locals laud it too.
(614) 754-9711
755 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206
Oklahoma: Lukes BBQ LLC
When you serve brisket like Luke's BBQ does (thick-cut, smoky, and satisfying enough that some insist it doesn't even require sauce), your name spreads fast. The menu boasts sliced brisket by the pound, a brisket sandwich, and even brisket featuring on fries, mac and cheese, and combination platters. After Luke's captured major barbecue competition honors, fans flooded social media declaring they'd been saying all along this was Oklahoma's most elite brisket.
(918) 486-4688
24767 OK-51, Broken Arrow, OK 74014
Oregon: Matt's BBQ (and Matt's BBQ Tacos)
Matt's BBQ makes mouths water with its Texas-style brisket, cooked low and slow. Customers can order sliced or chopped brisket by the half pound with pickles and dipping sauce, build a chopped brisket sandwich, or keep an eye out for coveted weekend burnt ends. Local outlets recommend Matt's whenever someone craves true Lone Star State taste, while Portland brisket lovers rank it way ahead of the competition, saying it's the primo brisket around.
(503) 504-0870
4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217
Pennsylvania: Stampede Barbecue
Stampede Barbecue offers patrons myriad ways to enjoy its smoked brisket (by the pound, on a plate with classic sides, or wrapped within inventive sandwiches, like a brisket cheesesteak or brisket-and-sausage combo). Food writers point specifically to the brisket cheesesteak, and locals recommend Stampede whenever chats pop up regarding the area's best brisket. Some even describe the meat as so irresistible, it disappears almost as quickly as a classic Philly cheesesteak, making repeat visits almost inevitable.
(610) 401-0900
4372 Morgantown Rd, Mohnton, PA 19540
Rhode Island: Great Northern BBQ Co
The menu at Great Northern BBQ Co. provides brisket in everything from platters to creative comfort fare selections. Customers can kick things off with brisket nachos before diving into a brisket plate, sandwich, or unique brisket dog topped with kielbasa, shredded brisket, potato straws, and BBQ sauce. Diners applaud the impeccably prepared meat, while social media showcases videos with platters so mouthwatering, viewers are likely left planning their own visits.
(401) 421-1513
9 Parade St, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: Lewis Barbecue
Pitmaster John Lewis and his Texas-learned techniques have put Lewis Barbecue on the map, making it a name now synonymous with world-class brisket. Customers can pick sliced or chopped USDA Prime brisket by the pound or grab a brisket sandwich. Critics have named Lewis among the nation's best barbecue joints, calling the brisket the undisputed main draw. Meanwhile, enthusiastic food influencers gush over unforgettable first bites, inspiring viewers to head over almost immediately for a taste.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: John Boy's Texas BBQ LLC
West Texas barbecue comes to South Dakota via John Boy's Texas BBQ. Order sliced or chopped brisket by the pound, on a plate, or in a sandwich (try the special brisket grilled cheese, for instance), but don't miss other unique options, like Brisket Bombshells (pasta shells stuffed with brisket and doused in queso). Local news highlights the restaurant's Western roots, while customers label this brisket bliss.
(605) 574-1735
607 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Tennessee: Shotgun Willie's BBQ
Shotgun Willie's BBQ has a solid menu, but definitely skim the daily specials before ordering. The USDA Prime brisket shines here, whether you choose the plate with scratch-made sides or the brisket sandwich. Food critics have ranked this Texas-inspired smokehouse among the nation's best, recognizing its white oak and pecan-smoked brisket especially. Fans also rave about the peppery brisket, which is so good it often sells out.
(615) 942-9188
1500 Gallatin Pike S Ste 104, Madison, TN 37115
Texas: la Barbecue
In a state jam-packed with primo barbecue, la Barbecue still magically manages to set itself apart. Much of this is thanks to its incredible brisket, which comes by the pound, chopped or sliced in a brisket sandwich, or through creative menu favourites, like the Sloppy Ho or La Chopped. National critics have named this Michelin-starred Austin institution among the nation's best BBQ spots, and locals agree (applauding its peppery quality especially).
(512) 605-9696
2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
Utah: Kenny J's BBQ
Kenny J's BBQ is a beacon shining a bright brisket light in Utah (a place not necessarily known for outstanding BBQ). Its Texas-style brisket is locally sourced, hand-trimmed, precisely seasoned, smoked slow, then sliced to order right in front of patrons. There are even rotating specials. Food writers praise the quality and meticulous smoking process, while social media visitors can't stop talking about the extreme tenderness.
(385) 563-3404
11610 District Main Dr, South Jordan, UT 84095
Vermont: Prohibition Pig Restaurant and Brewery
Prohibition Pig pairs two things many people absolutely adore: expertly smoked barbecue and house-brewed craft beer. Beer or brisket lovers will be in heaven, whether keeping things classic with sliced brisket by the half pound or a brisket sandwich, or branching out with the elevated brisket Bolognese pasta. Local diners recommend Pro Pig for top-tier brisket, and food writers highlight the smoked in-house aspect of the super-tender brisket.
(802) 244-4120
23 S Main St, Waterbury, VT 05676
Virginia: The Pit Stop Barbecue
Virginia brisket fiends know to get to The Pit Stop Barbecue early, because the most coveted meat sells out fast. That disappearing act alone says it all. Whether enjoying brisket by the plate or biting into a brisket sandwich, the slow-smoked meat keeps bringing folks from all around. Diners rank it among the state's tastiest, while social media videos include brisket that'll make one weak in the knees.
(571) 926-8199
46230 Cranston St, Sterling, VA 20165
Washington: Jeff's Texas Style BBQ
Who knew Texas-style brisket could travel all the way to Washington? But that's exactly what's happened at Jeff's Texas Style BBQ. Diners order brisket by the half pound, or enjoy it on a tray or in a brisket sandwich. Even the sides get the brisket treatment with brisket-infused baked beans and brisket chili. Fans with Texas barbecue cred praise the brisket's tenderness and flavor, while locals recommend it too.
(360) 386-9489
9214 State Ave, Marysville WA 98270
West Virginia: Twisted Pig
Looking for exciting variety alongside exceptional brisket? Twisted Pig delivers that, and then some. Beyond ordering brisket by the pound or on a sandwich, more adventurous diners can dig into brisket grilled cheese on Texas toast, the Pitmaster Melt, brisket nachos, brisket fries, brisket baked potatoes, or even brisket mac and cheese. Food writers have pointed out the prepared-to-precision meat, while reviewers often refer to the brisket as a tasty menu marvel.
(304) 851-7512
441 Keyser Ave, Petersburg, WV 26847
Wisconsin: KRB's Klingers Real Barbeque
KRB's Klingers Real Barbeque is honored to showcase locally sourced ingredients while staying true to Texas-inspired traditions. The brisket here is smoked for 15 hours before being served by the pound, on a plate, or inside a sandwich, with rotating specials offering even more opportunities to explore its awesomeness. Locals recommend KRB's as Wisconsin's most wonderful, while food lovers rave about everything from the brisket to indulgent brisket mac and cheese specials.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: HQ Southern BBQ
Discovering incredible brisket in Wyoming is easy when HQ Southern BBQ is a stop on your itinerary. The menu offers smoked brisket on plates and sandwiches, plus includes the savory meat in comforting creations like brisket chili bowls and brisket chili mac. Local rankings place the eatery among the area's best, while customers (including visitors from Texas) say the brisket is impressively good. High praise from a Lone Star State sampler!
(307) 315-6947
70 S Curtis St, Evansville, WY 82636
Methodology
During our tasty mission to determine the best brisket in each state, we evaluated a combination of respected national and regional food publications, professional restaurant critics, barbecue rankings, and expert roundups. We also considered recommendations from local foodie forums, customer reviews, and social media posts from diners sharing firsthand experiences. Combining expert opinions with real-world feedback from folks who actually line up for these brisket bites, we identified these best brisket nooks across our great nation.