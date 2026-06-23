The Only 2 Seasonings Brisket Actually Needs For Knockout Flavor

Brisket is one type of beef that is notoriously difficult to make taste just right, and many people tend to blame it on several different factors. While experts are more likely to point to a lack of patience as the biggest blunder when barbecuing a brisket, beginners will likely blame a lack of seasoning for their meat's shortcomings. However, this is typically not the case, as brisket should really be seasoned using only salt and pepper — anything else will likely distract from the meat's inherent flavor.

We spoke to Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers, who confirmed that, when it comes to the variety of seasonings you use, less is most certainly more. "If the beef is good, I don't want to bury it under sugar, paprika, and half the spice cupboard," Thomas admitted. "Coarse salt, cracked black pepper, smoke, and time. That's the backbone of it."

However, as far as how much of these two seasonings you use, he noted that using a lot of both salt and pepper can enhance the beef's flavor. "I'd season it generously all over. Salt first, then black pepper," Thomas added.