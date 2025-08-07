The BBQ Blunder That Ruins Brisket

Brisket may not be the best cut of beef to cook on the grill, but when it's smoked over a wood fire, it's practically perfect. Well, as long as you have sufficient patience. Smoking brisket takes a long, long time, possibly an entire day or more, and many a brisket has been sabotaged by a cook who's too eager to move things along. Scott Thomas, who blogs about his favorite cooking method at GrillinFools, told The Takeout, "The biggest mistake with brisket is not being patient during the stall."

So what's a stall? According to Thomas, it's the point where the cooking temperature hits a plateau: "Many hours into the cook, the temp will flatline for multiple hours. It's maddening." He went on to warn: "Brisket beginners are tempted to raise the temp of the grill to power through the stall. The reason this is bad is they can quite easily power through their desired final temp."

Some people take their brisket off the smoker at 190 degrees Fahrenheit, although this works best with wrapped meat that can finish cooking in the trapped residual heat. Thomas' preferred temperature is 200 degrees, although he feels the meat can go up as high as 205 degrees and still be okay. He cautioned, however, "Raise the temp on the grill to get through the stall faster, and you could be looking at 220 degrees Fahrenheit before you know it. Also, that lovely dark bark can go from the tastiest part of the meat to burnt in a heartbeat."