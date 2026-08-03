10 Highest-Rated Chocolatey Candies We Found At Costco

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Chocolatey finds at Costco are among the countless reasons the warehouse is such a treasure trove for shoppers. Whether it's chocolate-loaded Costco bakery items, popular international cookies, or, of course, the wide selection of candies, there are tons of sweets that members always end up putting in their carts.

If you're wondering which chocolate candies are truly worth picking up, this list features customer favorites that shoppers rate among the best. Classic, harder-to-find, and Costco-exclusive chocolates are included, with each chocolatey treat listed earning a 4.5-star rating or higher at the time of publishing, according to Costco's website.

Even though well-known brands like Hershey's can be found pretty much anywhere, Costco shoppers consistently give the products available at the bulk store high marks for the exceptional value and generous package size. In some cases, the large size is exclusive to Costco, making the deal even sweeter for members. Other chocolate offerings at Costco have earned a loyal following thanks to their uniqueness and premium quality. These chocolatey picks are regularly available to Costco members at most Costco warehouses, Costco Business Centers, or online. Whether you're stocking up for holidays, sharing with family and friends, or simply satisfying a chocolate craving, these are treats that have proven to be customer favorites.