10 Highest-Rated Chocolatey Candies We Found At Costco
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Chocolatey finds at Costco are among the countless reasons the warehouse is such a treasure trove for shoppers. Whether it's chocolate-loaded Costco bakery items, popular international cookies, or, of course, the wide selection of candies, there are tons of sweets that members always end up putting in their carts.
If you're wondering which chocolate candies are truly worth picking up, this list features customer favorites that shoppers rate among the best. Classic, harder-to-find, and Costco-exclusive chocolates are included, with each chocolatey treat listed earning a 4.5-star rating or higher at the time of publishing, according to Costco's website.
Even though well-known brands like Hershey's can be found pretty much anywhere, Costco shoppers consistently give the products available at the bulk store high marks for the exceptional value and generous package size. In some cases, the large size is exclusive to Costco, making the deal even sweeter for members. Other chocolate offerings at Costco have earned a loyal following thanks to their uniqueness and premium quality. These chocolatey picks are regularly available to Costco members at most Costco warehouses, Costco Business Centers, or online. Whether you're stocking up for holidays, sharing with family and friends, or simply satisfying a chocolate craving, these are treats that have proven to be customer favorites.
Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
If you're a fan of rich, sticky caramel enrobed in a thick coating of dark chocolate and finished with sea salt (because who isn't?), then Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels deserve a spot in your cart. Costco sells them online in a two-pack of 36-ounce jars, earning a 4.7-star rating from more than 1,500 customer reviews. Shoppers say they're outrageously delicious and cite the high quality of both the chewy caramels and chocolate coating.
The two-pack of 32-ounce jars of Sander's Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels sells for $44.99.
Sanders Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Costco shoppers love Sander's Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels almost as much as the dark chocolate version (though some folks consider dark chocolate to be healthier than other types), earning 4.7 stars from more than 800 customer ratings. Similar to their dark chocolate counterpart, these milk chocolate sea salt caramels are also available online in a two-pack of 36-ounce jars. Shoppers who have sampled both versions often say they prefer the creamier, milder flavor of the milk chocolate paired with the rich caramel filling.
The two-pack of 36-ounce jars of Sanders Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels sells for $44.99.
Hershey's Nuggets Assortment Variety Pack
Strangely, some people think Hershey's Chocolate tastes like puke, but the classic Hershey's Nuggets Assortment Variety Pack is a favorite among fans of the iconic American brand. This bag includes 145 two-bite nuggets in four flavors: milk chocolate, milk chocolate with almonds, milk chocolate with toffee and almonds, and dark chocolate with almonds. With nearly 900 ratings, these bite-sized treats have earned 4.6 stars, providing shoppers with a winning combination of classic Hershey's chocolates at an unbeatable price.
The Hershey's Nuggets Assortment Variety Pack sells for $23.99.
Milk Chocolate M&M's
Whether you're filling a candy dish or stocking the pantry, Costco's 62-ounce jar of M&M's delivers plenty of candy for those needs at a great value. The product gets 4.6 stars from more than 1,200 customer ratings. Reviews from shoppers frequently mention that they appreciate the jar, saying its threaded lid helps keep the M&M's fresh. Once a popular in-store favorite, the jar of the classic version of the candy appears to only be available online. Though many shoppers wish it were still on shelves in the warehouse, some reviewers note that Costco still provides a great deal online compared to other retailers.
The 62-ounce jar of Milk Chocolate M&M's sells for $19.99.
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's are undeniably a classic chocolate candy, and Costco offers a great value for this longtime favorite to its members, earning a 4.7-star rating from over 1,600 customers. Similar to the 62-ounce jar of M&M's Milk Chocolate, customer reviews praise the packaging that helps keep the chocolate candies fresh for longer. One Costco reviewer mentioned the great price and then wrote, "The jar keeps the contents fresh and protected and it is easier to store in our pantry than floppy bags I would buy elsewhere."
The 62-ounce jar of Peanut M&M's sells for $19.99.
York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties
York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties are a classic chocolate find at Costco that shoppers highly rate. They earned 4.7 stars from more than 1,000 customer ratings thanks, in part, to the product's 175-count box. The sturdy packaging was also the reason behind many positive reviews, with several shoppers noting that it helps protect the delicate peppermint patties from getting crushed, unlike the bags often sold at other retailers. The box also makes them easy to store in the ice box, since York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties are among the candies you should always put in the freezer before eating.
The 84-ounce box of York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties sells for $23.99.
Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut
Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy is a longtime favorite among chocolate lovers, especially for gifting during the holidays or special occasions. Costco sells these individually wrapped premium chocolates in a 48-count gift package, with the product earning 4.7 stars from over 1,200 ratings. Shoppers frequently praise this candy for both its value and elegant presentation. "The best product. Our favorite chocolate which we also enjoy gifting to our friends and family. Nothing beats the Costco price!" one Costco member wrote.
The 21.2-ounce box of Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy sells for $20.99.
Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis
For Costco shoppers looking for a chocolate confection inspired by the classic Mounds Bar but made with wholesome ingredients, Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis fit the bill. This less-sugar version has earned one of the highest ratings among Costco's chocolate candies, receiving 4.8 stars from more than 1,200 customers. Reviews from shoppers frequently mention how happy they are that Costco sells these in a 15.3-ounce bag at such a great price compared to other retailers. A 4.2-ounce bag at Walmart costs approximately $8 ($1.89 per ounce), making Costco's larger package — coming in at $0.85 per ounce — an especially impressive value for fans of this chocolate coconut treat.
The 15.3-ounce bag of Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis sells for $12.99.
Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety
A variety of fun-size Hershey chocolate favorites, including Almond Joy, Butterfinger, Kit Kat, M&M's, Peanut M&M's, Milky Way, Reese's, Snickers, Twix, and milk chocolate bars are packed inside this 90-ounce Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety bag. For shoppers trying to dodge Hershey's Halloween price hikes or simply filling office candy bowls, the price for this enormous assortment bag makes it a standout deal, earning a 4.5-star rating from more than 1,500 reviews. Many customers praise the mix, saying that it offers something for everyone.
The 90-ounce Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety bag sells for $28.99.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins
If there's one chocolate candy not to pass up on your next Costco trip, it's Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins, which are among the highest-rated chocolate candies sold at Costco. These little treats have earned a 4.7-star rating from more than 2,500 customer reviews and may even rival century-old Raisinets. Reviews frequently rave about the quality of both the raisins and the milk chocolate. "They are a better quality product than you can find in your major retail stores. The raisins are large and plump. The coating is a generous covering of milk chocolate," one Costco shopper wrote.
The 3.4-pound jar of Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins sells for $22.99.