Costco Shoppers Spotted This Popular International Cookie On US Shelves

Even the most iconic snack foods in all 50 states can't compare to the excitement one feels when a favorite international snack is spotted in the wild. That excitement was relayed via a Reddit post when one user shared a photo of a favorite Australian cookie, Tim Tam, which they found at Costco. Some users joked that the box (which, in true Costco fashion, is quite large) doesn't contain enough cookies, with just 66 cookies inside. One user joked, "I can't even buy a sleeve ... I will eat them all at once."

The original Tim Tam (the flavor spotted at Costco) are chocolate biscuit cookies with chocolate cream filling all coated in even more chocolate. It's easy to understand why American shoppers are excited to spot these international treats. Other users shared unique ways to consume the cookies for a more delicious experience, saying, "My Australian friend said to drink your coffee through them like a straw." Using a Tim Tam as a straw may be the best way to enjoy a homemade salted caramel iced espresso.