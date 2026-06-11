Costco Shoppers Spotted This Popular International Cookie On US Shelves
Even the most iconic snack foods in all 50 states can't compare to the excitement one feels when a favorite international snack is spotted in the wild. That excitement was relayed via a Reddit post when one user shared a photo of a favorite Australian cookie, Tim Tam, which they found at Costco. Some users joked that the box (which, in true Costco fashion, is quite large) doesn't contain enough cookies, with just 66 cookies inside. One user joked, "I can't even buy a sleeve ... I will eat them all at once."
The original Tim Tam (the flavor spotted at Costco) are chocolate biscuit cookies with chocolate cream filling all coated in even more chocolate. It's easy to understand why American shoppers are excited to spot these international treats. Other users shared unique ways to consume the cookies for a more delicious experience, saying, "My Australian friend said to drink your coffee through them like a straw." Using a Tim Tam as a straw may be the best way to enjoy a homemade salted caramel iced espresso.
The Tim Tam at Costco aren't exactly the same as the Australian version
While some people are celebrating finding Tim Tam at Costco, others are skeptical of the snack being sold in the United States. One Reddit commenter wrote, "Are they the US version or the AUS version? Can you share the ingredients?" It turns out, not all Tim Tam are created equal. The box of Tim Tam available at Costco lists ingredients that include artificial color additives such as Red 40, Yellow 6, and Blue 1. While these particular color additives aren't banned in Australia, they aren't listed on the ingredient list for the Tim Tam cookies sold there.
For many, artificial food dyes are among the many unappetizing ingredients hidden in food, and the difference between cookies with and without them is enough to hold off on the excitement for a while. Artificial dyes like Red 40 have been found to cause health related issues including a negative impact on development in children. Of course, not everyone will let the ingredient list sway them from getting their hands on a box of Tim Tam, but for those expecting the ingredients to be exactly the same, the version found at Costco might be a bit of a surprise.