I'm A Former Barista. Here's How To Make The Best Salted Caramel Iced Espresso

Perhaps the most important part about making a quality coffee drink over and over again is having a consistent, measurable process that you can repeat easily at home. Over the years, my chosen espresso machine has changed. For many years, I relied on my AeroPress for great espresso-like coffee. For a more automated, simple system, the Ninja Luxe Café Pro is a great choice for beginner-friendly espresso machines. Though on the pricy side, the upcoming Fellow Espresso Series 1 looks to be an excellent option when it becomes available, but for now, my favorite is a manual-level espresso machine, the Flair PRO 3.

I use 20 grams of ground Onyx beans with the help of the DF54 coffee grinder. Using the Flair PRO 3, I push the level, aiming to keep pressure at about nine bars until I reach 49 grams of espresso. In the bottom of a 20-ounce Owala SmoothSip Slider, I add a rounded tablespoon of homemade caramel, a small pinch of salt, and another rounded tablespoon of brown sugar. Then, I pour the espresso on top of that, giving the caramel time to melt with the espresso.

After a stir to help all those goodies get to know each other, I fill most of the rest of the cup with ice, and pour in my oat milk. If I want the espresso to be very strong, I'll add less oat milk, but if I want it very milky, I will add more. The best part about the Owala SmoothSip Slider is that you can shake the espresso right in the cup and enjoy it from there (just be sure you know how to clean your Owala). After some solid shaking, your espresso is ready, and you'll have unlocked a new favorite drink.