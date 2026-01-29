The Best Ways To Brew Up Espresso-Like Coffee (Without Expensive Gadgets)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Espresso is something we're more likely to order at coffee shops than brew ourselves. This may be partly due to the well-trained baristas who ensure that cafe espresso often tastes better, but it also may be because we're reluctant to shell out big bucks — not to mention allot precious counter space — to a pricy single-use gadget. If you don't have an espresso machine, though, is there a way to make it at home? There's always instant espresso; my Italian-American dad enjoys Medaglio D'Oro, while chef Ina Pinkney favors pricier brands such as Davidoff Crema Intense (which sells for nearly $25 a jar on Amazon). Rachel Stuart, a coffee trainer at La Colombe Market, isn't a fan, though, telling us, "Coffee is living, breathing food and fresh is always best!" She prefers to make her espresso using a lever-operated machine made by Flair.

The lowest-priced Flair model, NEO Flex, currently sells for $119 on Amazon, which is comparable to lower-end automatic espresso makers like the $109 Nespresso Vertuo. It is, however, much cheaper than a high-end model like the De'Longhi Magnifica, which may cost around $750. Apart from the lower price point, Stuart explained what she likes about the Flair: "It's fully manual, meaning you are the one creating the pressure, not a machine. It always makes me feel so connected to my coffee and challenges my skills as a barista." She did say, however, that it doesn't make much foam (aka crema). Because of this, she told us, "If I am making espresso on the Flair instead of an espresso machine, I prefer to drink it with milk or tonic water."