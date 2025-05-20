How Alton Brown Makes The Perfect Cup Of Coffee

Alton Brown has been teaching Americans how to cook since the late 1990s and he's not stopping anytime soon. Most recently he's been going on tour to promote his latest book. The former Food Network star is known for his mastery of a wide variety of dishes, but he has a special passion for coffee and considers brewing to be in the same category as cooking. Because of this, he takes his coffee-making seriously, as is apparent in the pour-over coffee recipe he shared on his website.

Brown calls for a few specific things in order to get the recipe right: unground coffee, paper filters, and a digital kitchen scale. He's also very particular about the water temperature, which he explains should be 207 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don't have an electric kettle that lets you control the temperature, he suggests boiling the water and then letting it sit for about 30 seconds. While this may seem unnecessary, experts agree that being picky about water temperature helps to keep the beans from getting burnt.

Once you have the necessary gadgets and ingredients, it's time to get cooking. Brown says to place the carafe on the kitchen scale, add the coffee to the filter, pour exactly 60 grams of water, and let the coffee sit for 45 seconds. This pause — called blooming — allows for the release of accumulated carbon dioxide which helps the coffee taste even better. After the wait is over, slowly add water until you've poured 420 grams, serve, and enjoy.