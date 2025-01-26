New Owala Tumbler? Here's How To Clean It
Tumblers, nowadays, are this generation's social capital. Since the rise of the famous — or infamous — Stanley Cup, everyone and their mother has a tumbler or reusable bottle with them at all times. It's so popular that even Starbucks jumped on the bandwagon with the Starbucks x Stanley tumbler. Since the tumbler craze began, many brands have tried to sneak in and steal the spotlight away from Stanley. A few well-known brands gave Stanley a run for its money, and some new ones grabbed the attention of the younger generation. Among the new brands on everyone's minds is the Owala tumbler.
If you're like me and are always keen to try out new — and good — brands, then you've picked up your Owala tumbler as well. Congratulations! These functional, sleek, and thoughtfully designed tumblers are your perfect day-to-day companion. However, keeping it clean is essential to maintaining its functionality — and all you need is warm soap, a straw brush, and your dishwasher.
How to clean your Owala tumbler
Before your first use, put all the separate parts of your bottle in warm, soapy water. This ensures that your first sip is nothing short of clean and pure. All the parts have basic cleaning instructions, which are easy to follow. The lid is a crucial part of the tumbler to clean; and all lids are top-rack dishwasher safe. The spout gasket can be removed simply by using the pull tab, to clean it separately. Use your straw brush to access smaller crevices and hard-to-reach areas. You can even soak these parts in distilled white vinegar to dissolve any build-up.
Straws can be easily removed and should be okay with your lid in the dishwasher. Since there are two varieties for the cup, you have two options: For the Eastman Tritan plastic, you can put that in your dishwasher as well. However, if you pick up the stainless steel version, it is better to hand-wash it with warm, soapy water.
These Owala tumblers are built to last if you take care of them. Remember that residue can build up if you don't wash them (even if you just use them for water), making for a not-so-pleasant sipping experience. Clean your tumbler regularly to maintain its efficacy, functionality, and style.