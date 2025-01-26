New Owala Tumbler? Here's How To Clean It

Before your first use, put all the separate parts of your bottle in warm, soapy water. This ensures that your first sip is nothing short of clean and pure. All the parts have basic cleaning instructions, which are easy to follow. The lid is a crucial part of the tumbler to clean; and all lids are top-rack dishwasher safe. The spout gasket can be removed simply by using the pull tab, to clean it separately. Use your straw brush to access smaller crevices and hard-to-reach areas. You can even soak these parts in distilled white vinegar to dissolve any build-up.

Straws can be easily removed and should be okay with your lid in the dishwasher. Since there are two varieties for the cup, you have two options: For the Eastman Tritan plastic, you can put that in your dishwasher as well. However, if you pick up the stainless steel version, it is better to hand-wash it with warm, soapy water.

These Owala tumblers are built to last if you take care of them. Remember that residue can build up if you don't wash them (even if you just use them for water), making for a not-so-pleasant sipping experience. Clean your tumbler regularly to maintain its efficacy, functionality, and style.