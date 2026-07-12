Candies You Should Always Put In The Freezer Before Eating

Candy is delicious pretty much any way you can get it. It is, after all, likely made of sugar and maybe even chocolate — generally agreed to be two of the tastiest substances on Earth. But that doesn't mean there aren't some steps you can take to make your sweet snack even better. You've probably heard of sprinkling salt on your chocolate bar, but what about sticking candy in the freezer?

When you put a piece of candy in the freezer, it changes the texture of the candy, creating an entirely different (and often highly enjoyable) eating experience. If you're thinking texture is not as important as taste, then consider the satisfying chew of a Twizzler or the crisp snap of a KitKat bar. Texture makes a big difference. We're not saying you have to do this by any means, but if you want to liven up your snack time, it's worth a shot, right?