Candies You Should Always Put In The Freezer Before Eating
Candy is delicious pretty much any way you can get it. It is, after all, likely made of sugar and maybe even chocolate — generally agreed to be two of the tastiest substances on Earth. But that doesn't mean there aren't some steps you can take to make your sweet snack even better. You've probably heard of sprinkling salt on your chocolate bar, but what about sticking candy in the freezer?
When you put a piece of candy in the freezer, it changes the texture of the candy, creating an entirely different (and often highly enjoyable) eating experience. If you're thinking texture is not as important as taste, then consider the satisfying chew of a Twizzler or the crisp snap of a KitKat bar. Texture makes a big difference. We're not saying you have to do this by any means, but if you want to liven up your snack time, it's worth a shot, right?
Charleston Chew
There are plenty of candies you can eat frozen, but Charleston Chews, an old-fashioned chocolate bar filled with flavored nougat, outright encourages you to do so on its wrapper. You would do well to heed its advice: While it's pleasant enough eaten fresh out of the wrapper, freezing it turns the nougat crunchy and satisfying, and the chocolate coating shatteringly crisp. It offers plenty to chew on, indeed.
York Peppermint Patties
One of the many popular brands owned by Hershey, York Peppermint Patties' fresh, bright mint flavor contrasts nicely with the sweet chocolate coating. But pop one of them in the freezer, and you'll be rewarded with a treat that's even cooler and more refreshing: It's essentially a mini Klondike mint chocolate chip bar that you don't have to chase the ice cream truck for.
Skittles
This beloved brand of fruit candies owned by Mars Inc. is wonderful on its own, as NFL legend Marshawn Lynch can attest. But sometimes the texture is a little less satisfyingly chewy than it ought to be, especially if it's been sitting on a bodega shelf on a hot day. Worry not! Toss a bag of Skittles in the freezer, and you'll get delicious little fruit grenades that shatter between your teeth with a burst of flavor.
M&Ms
There is another bite-sized candy perfect for freezing, and it's made of chocolate. (No, those nasty discontinued chocolate Skittles don't count.) M&Ms famously melt in your mouth rather than in your hand, but if you freeze them up just right, they don't have to melt at all anytime soon — and they'll be a crunchy, flavorful delight. If you pick Peanut M&Ms, they'll be even crunchier.
KitKats
This one is really a no-brainer. One of the best qualities of a KitKat is its crispiness, the delicious snap that comes when you do as the jingle implores and break off a piece of that KitKat Bar. Well, by freezing it, you magnify that crispiness tenfold, resulting in the kind of crunch that makes your eyelids flutter.
3 Musketeers
Those who love these fluffy, nougat-filled chocolate bars probably love them as much for their texture as for their taste, which is admittedly a little more low-key compared to the peanut-and-caramel-stuffed likes of, say, Twix. Freezing them makes the fluffy filling firmer and the exterior chocolate shell crispy, so be careful when biting into the decadent treat.
Gummy bears
Gummy bears (which were invented before gummy worms, incidentally) have recently gone somewhat viral for being enjoyable when frozen after being soaked in Sprite, and if you try it yourself, you won't be disappointed. But even if you don't have a bottle of Sprite on hand, these frozen bears are delicious — the process turns them into a sort of gummy version of a Jolly Rancher.
Snickers
You've probably seen Snickers sold in ice cream form, whether in your grocery store freezer aisle or by an ice cream truck. But you can get a pretty similar experience just by sticking your candy bar in the freezer. With its decadent caramel and nougat filling enhanced by peanuts, it's like having a chocolate sundae without the ice cream.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
The grandson of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups inventor may not like how Hershey has been treating them, but if you put one in the freezer and try it, we highly doubt you'll have many complaints. Peanut butter and chocolate are two great tastes that taste great together, as they say, and it doesn't get any less satisfying once it's frozen — in fact, it becomes almost like an especially fudgy peanut butter cookie.
Milk Duds
It's been well-established that chocolate is delicious, and that putting something crunchy in the freezer makes it even crunchier. So of course, Milk Duds, a favorite of movie theater snackers across the country, are improved by putting them on ice: With their icy exterior giving way to chocolatey goodness on the inside, it's like a version of Dippin' Dots that actually does feel like the future.