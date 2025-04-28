Discontinued Skittles Flavors We'll Probably Never Get To Eat Again

In the world of candy bars, or portioned and bagged bite-sized candy, loyalties and favorites are established when customers are young and remain in place for decades. Skittles are a relatively new brand, hitting store shelves in the United States in 1979 and quickly becoming one of the bestselling and most popular candies around. Imploring customers to "taste the rainbow," Skittles initially were presented in a red package of mixed flavors, such as grape, lime, strawberry, lemon, and orange.

The candies' unique makeup — thick, extremely chewy, juice-releasing, little round nuggets bursting with a powerfully sweet fruit flavor — proved undeniable. Candy companies think they know what we want to eat, and so Skittles producer Wrigley rolled out Skittles in various other permutations. Some ideas, like Sour Skittles and Tropical Skittles, stuck around and joined its candy predecessor on thousands of candy racks across the land. Other Skittles concepts just couldn't capture the hearts, minds, and tastes of the populace, and they faded away almost as fast as an actual rainbow. Here are all the Skittles offshoots, spin-offs, and versions rolled out over the decades that flopped, disappeared, and aren't likely to ever return.