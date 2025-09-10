Will Hershey's Recent Price Hikes Hurt Your Pockets This Halloween?

Global chocolate supply has been in trouble for years due largely to climate, as extreme weather and ensuing crop disease wreak havoc on West African cocoa farms and affect their supply. As a result, chocolate prices are soaring: CNBC reported that one metric ton of chocolate cost $2,374 in 2022; in January 2025, the same amount was $8,177 and only decreased to $7,855 last month.

To contend with rising cocoa prices, The Hershey Company announced at the end of July that it was increasing prices on full-size and king-size versions of some of its products, like Reese's and Kit Kat. Though Hershey didn't give an exact figure, retail prices are certain to increase. For example, Sheetz convenience store is raising prices on the affected candy bars by 26%, with those changes hitting consumers on September 17.

As a spokesperson for the chocolate company said in a statement (via PennLive), "We're committed to delivering the treats consumers love while continuing to invest in making our products and experiences even better. To support our approach, we're making a price adjustment with our retail customers."

However, the company is adamant the price increase won't apply to bite-sized, Halloween-specific candy. Hershey is, in fact, mostly absorbing the cocoa price hike — about ¾ of its products will still be less than $4 each. The same might not be able to be said for other chocolate corporations like the Swiss chocolate company Lindt, which raised its prices by 15.8% in the first half of 2025.