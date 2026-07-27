Review: Coors Light Cheez-Its Don't Taste Like Cheap Beer, And That's A Good Thing

At one point in time, beer was just beer, something people consumed after work or poured on one's head to celebrate some momentous achievement. Then, one day someone decided that we can use beer in cooking. Now, the ideas for mixing the flavors of beer into food are becoming grander, more ambitious, and, in some cases, downright strange. We've been treated to Chunky soup and chili spiked with PBR, and, more recently, Miller Lite tall boys have gotten their juices loose within a canister of Pringles.

Cheez-Its loves a good flavor, but, its next one is perhaps a bridge too far — Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese. In a press release, Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Marketing, Coors Family of Brands, said, "Fans already love reaching for a cold Coors Light when they're snacking on game day, so finding a way to bring our crisp, refreshing beer flavors to life in a real-deal beer cheese flavored snack just made sense."

We wonder, do these Cheez-Its actually taste like beer? And, is this something we want to snack on? You probably have your own questions too, and The Takeout took out many handfuls of these Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese to hopefully shed some light on this curious collaboration. Now all can be revealed in this cheesy, and perhaps sudsy, chew & review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.