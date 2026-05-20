Nosh Or Nah: Sweet Beans Are Made Of This

Welcome back to Nosh or Nah, a column where The Takeout staff reviews the best, worst, and weirdest new snacks and drinks hitting store shelves near you.

Have you ever wanted to eat beans for dessert? We're not talking red bean paste here, but actual baked beans from a can. If that's you, then Bush's has the product for you: Apple Pie beans. This time in Nosh or Nah, Michael Palan reviews those sweet legumes, as well as a pickle-flavored version (it seems like a new pickle product comes out every week). In addition he sees if non-cinnamon-flavored Hot Tamales are worth your time and taste-tests the ominous-sounding Miller Lite Pringles.

Will brands ever stop trying to make foods that taste like other foods they have no business tasting like? We hope not, because then we'd have to stop doing this column. Even more importantly these unholy mashups are often, somehow, tasty — sometimes even shockingly so. Is that true for any of this round of products? Read on to find out.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.