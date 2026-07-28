8 Weirdly Strict Rules Texas Roadhouse Employees Can't Break

The popular casual steakhouse keeps rigorous rules regarding not just how but which employees slice steaks and where they do it. Slicing steaks is not an arbitrary all-hands-on-deck responsibility. Texas Roadhouse's Meat Cutters expertly cut each and every steak with skill and precision. Not only are the steaks cut onsite, but Texas Roadhouse specifically requires the meat to be sliced in a cooler kept at 34 degrees Fahrenheit. There's only one steak exempt from this chilly policy, and it's the Porterhouse T-bone, which is cut offsite because it requires special equipment to cut through the bone. There are reasons steaks from a restaurant taste better than ones you make at home, and perhaps it's precise methods like this that contribute to the grandeur.

The butchers need to dress warmly because they probably spend quite a bit of time hand-cutting steaks in that cooler. How much time exactly? Considering each Texas Roadhouse restaurant cuts roughly $1 million worth of meat per year, it's likely a lot. If you're on the hunt for a secret Santa gift for your Roadie butcher, perhaps consider a warm scarf or nice cozy beanie hat to keep their ears warm while slicing. The 34-degree rule is tried and true in the Texas Roadhouse culture, and the brand stands by it.

The micromanaging of temperature does not end there either. All delivery trucks are monitored for temperature in real time to ensure every piece of meat arrives as fresh as possible. If you are one of those people who always run hot, perhaps your dream job environment is among the coolers where the magic happens at Texas Roadhouse.