This Is How Real Cowboys Had To Travel With Meat In The Old West

If Hollywood is to be believed, cowboys would stop at a town with a saloon every few hours for a fresh John Wayne-style steak and a Western movie-worthy standoff. However, the lives of cattle drivers in the Old West were much less glamorous and dramatic than we probably imagine, and that extends to their meat consumption. Real cowboys would often go months driving cattle across the wilderness of the Old West, which meant fresh provisions were in short supply.

While they usually had plenty of cattle on hand, cowboys could hardly slaughter one of their own cows every few days for a fresh steak. Instead, they typically relied on carrying heavily salted, preserved meat that would last a while without spoiling. The most common portable meat sources for cowboys in the Old West were bacon, salt pork, and beef jerky. These real-deal cowboy staples don't sound too different from foods we enjoy today, but the meat that cowboys actually ate was likely a long shot from the modern versions we know and love.