The Must-Have Food Cowboys Relied On To Rough It Through The Old West

The cowboy has spent so long as a mythical figure in American culture that it's easy to forget that it was once a job like any other — and not an especially pleasant one. They were doing hard work in the hot desert sun, conducting menial labor on ranches, breaking ornery horses, and trying to get a bunch of stubborn, malodorous cattle from one location to another. It wasn't without its romance, or without certain pleasures (like sarsaparilla, the old-school soft drink that was every cowboy's favorite, or other, more potent potables), but it meant a cowboy worked up a hearty appetite that could only be satiated by sourdough.

That's right! Long before sourdough became a trendy way to pass the time during quarantine, it was a reliable way for cowboys to fill themselves with carbohydrates. A common cowboy breakfast included biscuits made from the sourdough starter (cooked in a Dutch oven, which allowed for both high temperatures and enough airflow to cook properly), beans, maybe some pork, and a whole lot of coffee. Why sourdough? Did they not sell regular baker's yeast back then? Well, no, actually — it only began being sold in France in the late 1800s, which didn't do much good for ranchhands in the American Southwest. If cowboys wanted their carbs, they could either eat some kind of flatbread, or they could develop a sourdough starter. And so that's just what they did — or at least, that's what their "cookies" did.