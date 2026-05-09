Give Your Sourdough Starter A Head Start With One Single Addition

The beginning phase of a sourdough starter is arguably the most crucial, as the bacteria you are trying to cultivate haven't yet matured enough to fully ward off competitors trying to ruin the starter rather than help keep it alive. If you're struggling with this beginning phase, there's a simple ingredient you can add to your sourdough starter at the beginning that will help it push through. We spoke to Jamie Saechao, a sourdough blogger at Ginger Homemaking, to find out more.

To get the suspense out of the air, the ingredient in question is yogurt. The foolproof method for making sourdough starter from scratch typically involves combining flour and water — and that's it. However, Saechao says yogurt can help. "Yogurt can be used to encourage a sourdough starter to grow more quickly and create an environment that discourages the growth of mold and bacteria," she explained. Mold is a surefire sign that you need to throw the sourdough starter away lest you make yourself sick, so keeping it at bay is crucial.

The basic idea is that you're adding the yogurt as a source of food for the good bacteria you're trying to cultivate, which helps it establish its roots in the starter faster. "Once the starter is established, it will function in the exact same way as a traditional starter," Saechao explained. In other words, this won't affect your sourdough bread recipe in any way since we're just using the yogurt at the beginning; this isn't a tip for making yogurt sourdough bread.