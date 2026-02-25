Choose This Cut Of Meat If You Want To Grill Just Like John Wayne

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Wayne was the quintessential cowboy when it came to old-school Western flicks. And when it comes to cowboy food, it's hard not to immediately think of meat and potatoes. When Wayne's family released a cookbook in 2015 called "The Official John Wayne Way to Grill," they confirmed that steak was one of his favorite dishes.

One of the recipes from the book uses a cut of beef that's favored by steak aficionados; a specific version of bone-in ribeye called "cowboy steak." The family recipe consists of olive oil-brushed steak, covered in a dry spice rub that features black pepper, garlic powder, and thyme — which is all then tossed right on the grill. People love ribeye because it's rich and marbled (In fact, it's LongHorn Steakhouse's bestseller), so it's no surprise The Duke himself indulged in one every now and then. The Wayne family prefers the bone-in version because they swear it adds extra flavor. It helps that the bone adds a visceral element to enjoying the steak, too.