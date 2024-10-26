Why, Exactly, Is John Wayne The Face Of Duke Spirits?
If you've ever picked up a bottle of Duke Spirits, you may have noticed the signature scrawled across the center underneath the Duke nameplate. That signature belongs to the face of the brand, legendary actor John Wayne — famously known The Duke. Like Wayne was dedicated to his craft as a celebrated actor, Duke Spirits is dedicated to crafting award-winning spirits right down to The Duke's personal tastes. Though Wayne died in 1979, his love of spirits such as tequila and bourbon was discovered — along with a personal liquor collection stored in wooden vaults.
His belongings also contained notes on Wayne's preferred methods of blending spirits, giving the company a roadmap for success. When Duke Spirits launched in 2013, John Wayne was the logical — and perhaps only — choice to be the face of the company. So if you've ever wanted to enjoy the same liquor as The Duke himself, Duke Spirits provides a way to do that.
A nickname for life
For some, John Wayne's name evokes images of American ruggedness and toughness. But did you know John Wayne isn't his real name? "The Duke" was actually born Marion Morrison in 1907.
As a kid, Morrison's pet dog, an Airedale named Duke, was always by his side. Because Duke and Morrison were together, local firefighters in his California hometown gave Morrison the nickname "Duke" too – a name that stuck as he became a star. It is said that Wayne grew to prefer the nickname over his real name and he even used the name "Duke Morrison" in some of his early acting credits.
Over the course of a career that spanned decades, Wayne starred in more than 150 films, lighting up the silver screen in classics such as "The Searchers," "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," "True Grit," and "The Sons of Katie Elder." He won the Academy Award in 1970 for his turn as Rooster Cogburn in "True Grit."