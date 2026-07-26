This Salty Fritter Was All The Rage During WWII, But You Rarely Find People Eating It Now
The Second World War changed the world irreversibly, and food was no exception. From Cheerios to WWII-era mock bananas, there are many wartime culinary innovations that we still enjoy today, and others that long ago disappeared from our diets. One dish that was wildly popular during WWII but is far less common today is Spam fritters. This classic British dish originated during WWII, when American soldiers brought the portable and shelf-stable canned meat across the pond.
Spam was a hit in wartime Great Britain, where it provided a precious source of protein during rationing. Recipes abounded, from Spam casserole to Spam omelets and, of course, Spam fritters (the pork product's ubiquity was even parodied in an iconic Monty Python skit). In the post-war era, Spam fritters endured as a school lunch staple across the United Kingdom, traditionally served with mashed potatoes or chips (which aren't the same as fries) and baked beans. Spam fritters have significantly declined in popularity since the end of WWII. However, the fried dish can still be found in many fish and chips shops and pubs across the U.K., and it remains a nostalgic favorite for many Brits, beloved for its easy-peasy preparation and comforting flavor.
How to make Spam fritters
Fritters can be made with almost any sweet or savory ingredient — the only hard and fast requirement is that it gets battered and fried. Since anything containing fried batter is practically a guaranteed hit, this British wartime recipe may convince even Spam skeptics. Plenty of recipes and variations can be found in vintage cookbooks and across the internet, from cheese-stuffed to beer-battered, but the basic formula for Spam fritters is easy as pie: Simply mix up a simple flour-and-water batter, coat sliced Spam with the batter, and fry the fritters up until golden (be sure to avoid these all-too-common frying mistakes). Serve with British-style chips and genuine mushy peas for a proper meal.
Like the canned meat (or tinned meat, as it's better known across the pond) itself, Spam fritters are a bit polarizing – some find them overly salty and rich, while others praise them as the ultimate savory fried comfort food. No matter how you slice it, these WWII-era fritters offer an important taste of history. If you're hungry for more fascinating Spam history, here's why Hawaii loves Spam.