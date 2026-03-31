The Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Fried Food

No matter whether you are pan-frying or deep frying – and yes, certain foods do better with one method than the other – one of the most common frying mistakes (and often the costliest) is overcrowding the pan. Chef Brandon Cook understands the reasoning behind the overcrowding is the urge to cook too much at one time and get it done quickly. But he points out that the problem is more about heat than the space in the pan. He explains, "An overcrowded fryer will drop the temperature too quickly, resulting in a slow recovery of the oil's temperature." When too much (cold) food hits the oil at one time, it causes the temperature to drop sharply. Cook tells us that this slow recovery of the oil's temperature "will then lead to an overcooked, greasy coating that may be done before the items are fully cooked throughout."

And even worse, when your food is sitting in oil that is not hot enough to crisp it properly, it ends up absorbing more fat than it should. As chef Sean Huggard cautions, "That's when you get greasy, soggy food instead of something light and crisp." The fix is simple, though, it requires you to be patient. It is absolutely imperative that you fry in smaller batches to give the oil time to return to temperature between each round. A wider pan can help as well, as this allows each piece to be surrounded by oil, and results in a consistent crunch.