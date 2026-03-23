Why Your Fried Food Never Turns Out Crispy And How You Can Fix It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Be it coconut shrimp, homemade mozzarella sticks, or a tender and juicy chicken fried steak, one element above all else will make or break them all: texture. If the batter hasn't attained that delectable crunch you're expecting going in, alarms go off as you quickly realize you've become a victim of a fried food fail. The worst part is that the greasy, soggy outcome is completely avoidable if you're paying attention to the most critical aspect of frying food: the oil.

Jamie Milne, a content creator and cookbook author of "Everything Delish," revealed that when fried food isn't as crispy as it should be, it's not just bad luck. Generally, it's a consequence of your frying medium being too cold. "Oil temperature controls how quickly the coating crisps and seals the food's surface," Milne told The Takeout. Even when you're using one of the best oils for frying chicken or any other fried dish, things quickly go awry if the temperature isn't on point. "If the oil isn't hot enough, the food absorbs it instead of crisping up, making it greasy," she explained, later adding, "When the oil is at the right temperature, the exterior crisps up quickly while the inside cooks perfectly."

For most fried dishes, you're shooting for somewhere between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, even if you studiously temp the oil before dunking food in, it is still possible to come away with less-than-ideal results if you're trying to fry everything at once. "Another mistake is overcrowding the pan, which lowers the oil temperature and prevents proper frying," Milne said.