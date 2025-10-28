The Cheese That Makes Homemade Mozzarella Sticks So Much Easier

You can't just drop naked cheese into hot fat or it would melt, which is why most mozzarella sticks are breaded. Jeff Mauro, however, prefers to use batter. Not just any batter, either, but one made with beer. In his opinion, "a nice resilient beer batter that you would [use] for fish and chips ... ensures a nice seal and it's so much better than breading." There's no need to break out the craft brews, though, since his suggestion is: "Something like a Coors Light. Something that's bubbly but also not too bitter." He also advises using a combination of all-purpose and rice flour in the batter, and his beer-battered Italian mozza balls call for three parts of the former to one of the latter.

Once those strong cheese sticks are batter-dipped and deep-fried, you're also going to need some kind of dipping sauce. Mauro likes a side of marinara (or "MauroNara", as he calls his recipe), but others accompany them with ranch dressing. There are even a number of upstate New York eateries that serve this appetizer with melba sauce. While the pairing does sound unusual, any fan of Monte Cristo sandwiches might find themselves agreeing that sweetened raspberry puree could be the best dip for mozzarella sticks.