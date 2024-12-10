Jeff Mauro's Genius Method For Reheating Leftover Mashed Potatoes

It is a truth universally known that whenever you are reheating leftover food, you must be in want of the best method for doing so. This is especially true of mashed potatoes, which you might have made oh-so-creamy for a special holiday meal, naturally adhering to these 13 chef-approved tips for making them the very best. Since you put so much time and effort into them, you'll want the premier way to give them a zhuzh before serving them up again (as opposed to giving them a whirl in your waffle maker).

According to Jeff Mauro, celebrity chef and owner of Mauro Provisions, with whom we caught up at the Food Network NYC Wine & Food Festival, you can make your day(s)-old mashed potatoes like new if you first bring them up to room temperature. "Then top with a layer of melted butter," he continued, "then reheat right before service, with a little blast from the broiler right at the end."

The reheat can be done in the microwave, so make sure you put them in a microwave-safe and oven-safe dish, like this casserole container from Pryex, if you want to cut down on labor. The broiler adds a delightfully browned crust to the top, perfect for some variation in texture, while the butter keeps the potatoes from drying out during the reheat and makes them seem freshly made.