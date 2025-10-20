Food Network Just Canceled This Celeb Chef Show After A Decade

Food Network is cancelling "The Kitchen." The weekend talk show, which was co-hosted by Jeff Mauro, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, and Geoffrey Zakarian, with recurring guest appearances from Alex Guarnaschelli, debuted in January 2014 and ran for nearly 12 years and 40 seasons. It was one of Food Network's longest-running cooking shows.

The Emmy-nominated series strove to cultivate a friendly, familiar atmosphere while also educating viewers on cooking techniques and food trends. Step-by-step recipes were a standard feature: The hosts have shared more than 2,000 recipes with viewers since "The Kitchen's" debut. Earlier this month, Guarnaschelli told TV Insider that "The Kitchen" was "designed" for viewers to follow along at home. "I think if people can take direct inspiration ... I don't know a bigger compliment," she said.

Frequent guests also added to the amiable atmosphere. These included celebrity chefs and Food Network favorites like Wolfgang Puck, Martha Stewart, and Bobby Flay, but "The Kitchen" regularly featured other famous faces, too. Regina King, Daniel Radcliffe, Raven-Symoné, and Vanilla Ice all made appearances.