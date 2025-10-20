Food Network Just Canceled This Celeb Chef Show After A Decade
Food Network is cancelling "The Kitchen." The weekend talk show, which was co-hosted by Jeff Mauro, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, and Geoffrey Zakarian, with recurring guest appearances from Alex Guarnaschelli, debuted in January 2014 and ran for nearly 12 years and 40 seasons. It was one of Food Network's longest-running cooking shows.
The Emmy-nominated series strove to cultivate a friendly, familiar atmosphere while also educating viewers on cooking techniques and food trends. Step-by-step recipes were a standard feature: The hosts have shared more than 2,000 recipes with viewers since "The Kitchen's" debut. Earlier this month, Guarnaschelli told TV Insider that "The Kitchen" was "designed" for viewers to follow along at home. "I think if people can take direct inspiration ... I don't know a bigger compliment," she said.
Frequent guests also added to the amiable atmosphere. These included celebrity chefs and Food Network favorites like Wolfgang Puck, Martha Stewart, and Bobby Flay, but "The Kitchen" regularly featured other famous faces, too. Regina King, Daniel Radcliffe, Raven-Symoné, and Vanilla Ice all made appearances.
What's next for Food Network?
Food Network is reportedly evaluating its programming ahead of 2026. According to Betsy Ayala, Warner Bros. Discovery's head of food content, the network wanted to give "The Kitchen" one last chance to share holiday content with fans before shuttering the show in December. "Everyone knows all good parties end up in 'The Kitchen,'" Ayala told Variety. "The best parties probably end a little bit earlier then some guests would like, but ... [we] wanted to celebrate this team's hard work during one final holiday season."
The network wants to separate linear programming — old-fashioned broadcast shows that air on a fixed schedule, like "The Kitchen" — from streaming services. However, "The Kitchen" is still available for viewing. Currently, you can re-watch past seasons on HBO MAX or Discovery Plus. Fans who miss Guarnaschelli can turn to her Food Network show, "Alex vs America," which is still on air (or simply turn to Guarnaschelli's favorite cookbook for advice). Hopefully, the other stars of "The Kitchen" will follow in the footsteps of those celebrity chefs who left Food Network behind and find other places to shine. You can catch the final episode of "The Kitchen" at 11 a.m. ET/PT on December 13th, 2025.