10 Chefs Who Left Food Network Behind

Television chefs go back a long way. In the U.S., it all started when the legendary James Beard hosted a 15-minute program called "I Love to Eat" back in 1946. Over the subsequent decades, other shows popped up here and there. Personalities such as Julia Child, Graham Kerr, and Martha Stewart gained fame with the viewing public. These shows generally presented the chef cooking a specific recipe and instructing viewers on the ingredients and techniques involved. Little did anyone know at the time that there was much more potential entertainment in watching chefs at work. The big breakthrough came in 1993.

An innovative cable channel was launched, and televised cooking would never be the same. Food Network has since become hugely popular and successful and has launched or enhanced the careers of a plethora of celebrity chefs. Personalities such as Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell, and Alex Guarnaschelli are household names. Then there's Guy Fieri, who is pretty much the face of the network and is always juggling several entertaining programs.

But, not every chef who has appeared on Food Network has stuck around for the long haul. There are quite a few who have departed for various reasons. These talented folks have landed on their feet and are still involved in successful culinary careers. Here are 10 such chefs, and their stories.