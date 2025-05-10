Alton Brown's Kitchen Gadget Hack To Remove Watermelon Rinds In A Flash

Watermelon is one of the most universally beloved summer foods and for good reason — almost everyone can agree that this sweet, crunchy, hydrating fruit is totally delicious. But, once you've picked the perfect watermelon at the store, you have to wade through a plethora of strong opinions that surround how best to chop, slice, scrape, and generally transform a whole watermelon into a sweet, fruity, and edible snack. If you think you've seen every life-changing watermelon cutting hack, think again, because Alton Brown has brought us a truly genius way to remove watermelon rinds.

Brown's hack requires only a large knife, a watermelon, and an unexpected secret weapon — a handheld cheese slicer with the metal roller removed. Use the knife to slice the watermelon into large circles roughly 3 or 4 inches in thickness, and then cut a small slit through the edge of the rind. Next, take your roller-free cheese slicer, insert the wire into the slit in the rind, and slice in a circular motion as close to the rind as possible. The result? A circle of ready-to-eat watermelon goodness which can then be chopped up (or simply eaten like a giant cookie).