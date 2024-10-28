Alton Brown's Add-In For Egg Salad Proves He's A Genius

Fans of Alton Brown know he's unafraid to experiment in the kitchen. On his classic Food Network series "Good Eats," Brown would take viewer questions as cues to explore the science behind cooking. So, it's no surprise that his egg salad recipe takes the classic dish and adds an unexpected ingredient: bacon fat.

First off, Brown's egg salad recipe is for Breakfast Egg Salad. Of course, scrambled eggs and hard-boiled eggs are breakfast staples, so why not introduce a dish that's essentially hard-boiled scrambled eggs to your morning routine? Egg salad doesn't have to be just for lunch. This is not Brown's only innovative take on breakfast food, either. His cookbook "Alton Brown: EveryDay Cook" contains recipes for morning treats like Buttermilk Lassi and Nitrous Pancakes. And if it's breakfast time, what pairs better with eggs than bacon? But while Brown's recipe calls for cooking four slices of bacon, it's only a side dish to the main egg salad course. You're cooking bacon to render its fat for inclusion into the otherwise traditional egg salad dressing of mayonnaise, lemon juice, and herbs and spices.