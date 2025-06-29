The Forgotten Celebrity Chef Who Hosts The Longest Running Cooking Show In America

Looking back at my interests growing up, I was destined to be a foodie. Whenever I was home from school, I would tune into public television and watch cooking shows, the ones that were on way before the Food Network, or any bingeable Netflix cooking shows. I remember watching "Great Chefs, Great Cities," "Pasquale's Kitchen Express," Jacques Pépin, and "Ciao Italia." While most of these television gems are now off the air, the latter, hosted by Mary Ann Esposito, is still going strong, having now become the longest running cooking show in America.

Yes, before former Food Network chefs like Emeril Lagasse ever shouted "Bam!" to a live studio audience, or Rachael Ray proved you could make dinner in 30 minutes or less — and even before Bobby Flay was "Grillin & Chillin" — Esposito was showing America how to cook Italian food on television. While some celebrity chefs endured massive flops, Esposito's trajectory involved publishing several cookbooks (A grand total of 13, which matches the number that Ina Garten has written), along with guest appearances on multiple television shows including "The Today Show" and series on Food Network. She's also cooked right alongside big names in the culinary industry, like Martin Yan, Jacques Pépin, and Julia Child.

The food world at large certainly knows Esposito's name and her contributions to the industry, particularly when it comes to Italian food. But, perhaps because "Ciao Italia" isn't on a major network, she isn't as well known as other television chefs. Still, her legacy speaks volumes. You just don't stay on the air for 30 seasons unless you're a force to be reckoned with — and Esposito and her show are absolutely worth checking out.