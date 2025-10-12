Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Cookbook Is A Vintage Recipe Goldmine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alex Guarnaschelli is an incredibly talented and well-known chef. Not only has she hosted several popular Food Network shows, but she is classically trained in the culinary arts. Off the airwaves, she creates seasonal recipes for Butter Restaurant, a long-standing favorite in New York City. While Guarnaschelli and other professional chefs are tasked with creating original recipes, that doesn't mean they don't take inspiration from other chefs and food authors. When Food Network asked her what her favorite cookbook was, Guarnaschelli was quick to say, "I love 'The Gourmet Cooking School Cookbook' by Dione Lucas. A huge source of information and inspiration. The book is organized by menu, and the recipes are unusual and exciting."

Lucas' cookbook was originally published in 1964 and contains recipes that Lucas taught at a school of the same name, one she founded in the 1950s. The first female graduate of L'Ecole de Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris, Dione Lucas had already opened several cooking schools and written cookbooks before she penned the one Guarnaschelli loves. "The Gourmet Cooking School Cookbook" is full of vintage recipes, mostly of French origin, but with other classics peppered throughout.

For example, her "Menu 12" chapter contains recipes for Braised Endive, Hot Chicken Mousse with Hollandaise Sauce, Hot Dilled Cucumbers, Home Baked White Bread, and Glace Crème au Praline. Other vintage recipes listed include pot au feu, pates, charlotte desserts, soufflés, and French-style omelets. Guarnaschelli attended culinary school in France and also trained in Paris, so there's no doubt the cookbook's French influence pulls at her own culinary heartstrings.