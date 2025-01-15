The One Pasta Rule Alex Guarnaschelli Never Breaks

Alex Guarnaschelli is a jill-of-all-trades. She's an American chef, cookbook author, and well-loved television personality. She's most well-known on popular cooking shows like "Iron Chef" and "Chopped" and even appears on other shows as a competitor. ("Tournament of Champions," anyone?) Guarnaschelli knows the culinary industry like the back of her hand and what a good dish looks like, but if there's one type of cuisine for which she's most well-known, it's Italian dishes.

Italian dishes aren't light on butter, cheese, dairy or pasta. Like any other cuisine, Italian food requires techniques and tricks to master before diving into the more complex dishes. So when the Food Network asked Guarnaschelli via TikTok about essential cooking tips and tricks to abide by, she delivered. When asked about pasta in particular, she mentioned a kitchen rule never to cross: Never break pasta in half before putting it into a pan of boiling water, under any circumstance.