Andrew Zimmern's Advice For Safer Deep Frying

Once you learn how to do it, deep frying food at home is a skill that opens up a whole new world of recipes. The key to learning this culinary technique is to understand how to do it safely, as there are several potential dangers when using hot oil.

For many, fear of accidents encourages them to stick to their handy-dandy air fryer rather than experiment with deep frying. However, a bit of patience and planning can help you deep-fry safely and effectively.

Operating on the assumption that most people reading this do not have a deep fryer at home, the stove is likely where you will be learning. Luckily, there are experts out there who can give guidance to deep frying novices. One such guide is well-known chef and TV personality, Andrew Zimmern. According to Zimmern, the key to safe deep frying is all about foresight and taking as many precautions as possible.