Andrew Zimmern's Advice For Safer Deep Frying
Once you learn how to do it, deep frying food at home is a skill that opens up a whole new world of recipes. The key to learning this culinary technique is to understand how to do it safely, as there are several potential dangers when using hot oil.
For many, fear of accidents encourages them to stick to their handy-dandy air fryer rather than experiment with deep frying. However, a bit of patience and planning can help you deep-fry safely and effectively.
Operating on the assumption that most people reading this do not have a deep fryer at home, the stove is likely where you will be learning. Luckily, there are experts out there who can give guidance to deep frying novices. One such guide is well-known chef and TV personality, Andrew Zimmern. According to Zimmern, the key to safe deep frying is all about foresight and taking as many precautions as possible.
Safety is key when learning how to deep fry at home
Along with various videos and recipes, Andrew Zimmern's website features a blog about deep frying food at home. Zimmern includes numerous tips, ranging from how to maintain the oil's temperature (using a heat thermometer is best practice) to clean-up tips. He also stresses the need for caution when deep frying. Make sure you have your tools and equipment assembled and that your kitchen is clean and ready to go before you start. This will stop you from having to move around too much and potentially knocking things over.
Zimmern also notes that "when it comes to your pan, bigger is better: you want the oil to be at least a few inches from the top. Place the pot and handle out of the way, so no one can accidentally bump into it." This is to make sure that the oil does not bubble up and overflow or get knocked over, causing potential burns or messes.
Finally, when you're done frying your food, you need to carefully dispose of the fat — this is a step where many people inadvertently put themselves in harm's way. Zimmern reminds us not to move the pan or pour away the oil while it is still hot. Instead, let it cool fully before discarding it or putting it back in its container for later use.