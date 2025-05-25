The Mess-Free Way To Throw Out Cooking Oil

Deep-frying food is time consuming, messy, and dangerous. But personally, I think the worst part comes after dinner when you're figuring out what to do with the leftover oil. Sure, you can reuse it a few times, but leftover frying oil won't last forever. What should you do when it's spent?

Pouring oil down the drain will cause clogged pipes and fatbergs, the bane of sewage treatment plants. You can sop smaller amounts up with paper towels, but you'll quickly end up wasting most of a roll. I usually toss used cooking oil out in an old bottle or jar, but I always worry about leaks on the way to the landfill since it'll harm local wildlife if it finds its way into waterways.

That's why oil solidifiers are revolutionary. Add a scoop to a pot of hot oil and it'll turn into one solid, gelatinous, non-toxic piece that you can toss out with the rest of your waste. Fans say it's a more eco-friendly option since, unlike oil trapped in bottles, solidified oil will decompose in the landfill. You can even toss small amounts into compost piles.

While oil solidifiers are certainly an eco-friendly option, experts disagree with claims they are the most eco-friendly cooking oil disposal technique. The absolute best way to dispose of oil (environmentally speaking) is through oil recycling programs which turn used cooking oil into biodiesel fuel. Curbside oil recycling is rare, but it's worthwhile to look for options in your area.