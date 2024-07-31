The WWII Ban That Had Home Cooks Inventing Fake Bananas

It's easy to take bananas for granted. No matter what fruits are in or out of season, the mighty banana is a constant on our grocery store shelves, year-round. Even if you don't eat many of them, if they were suddenly taken away, you'd probably be hankering for one terribly. That's exactly what happened to the citizens of Britain during World War II. Food shortages and rationing were just one effect the war had on practically the entire world, and for the European isle, there was an absolute ban on bananas.

Surrounded by water, Britain was receiving an astounding 20 million tons of imported food every year. The German army knew this, of course, so they made it a point to target the island's food routes. Additionally, the refrigerated ships that brought bananas to the country were required for the war effort. As a result, the British Ministry of Food rationed imported food during the war, with the Minister of Food banning bananas altogether in late 1940. Humans tend to be at their most resourceful and creative during such dire times as war, and you can bet someone came up with a way to mimic beloved bananas.