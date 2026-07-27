Boomers Can't Stand These 10 Grocery Store Features

There are many reasons why a grocery store may change the placement of products. Occasionally, there are health and safety concerns, like when one grocery store wisely moved the Tide Pods away from the candy section. More often, though, it is done for the same reason that Costco sneakily moves your favorite items around: to make you buy more. The theory is that if you have to go down more aisles to find what you're looking for, you might see something else you want. Grocery stores then hope this snowballs into you suddenly buying triple the amount of items you were planning to, thanks to the treasure hunt you were sent on for bread.

Despite how common this is in stores, it seems to really frustrate those of the older generation. In fact, in a post on Facebook, asking seniors what the thing that most annoyed them about grocery shopping was, multiple answered with when stores rearrange items. When you consider the changes in mobility and balance that may happen as individuals age, this adds a whole new layer to the frustration. While younger generations may find this slightly inconvenient, a change in placement for an already struggling senior might lead to the individual skipping the item on their list entirely. This may be why the findings of one study on the issues that seniors face in grocery stores suggest that consistency was an important factor when choosing where to shop.