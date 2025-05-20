Why You'll Never Find Sales Or Coupons At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is known for many things — from the yearly Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards to its very underwhelming jarred kimchi — but one thing it's not known to do is offer coupons or special deals to its shoppers. This is because the chain already sells its items at very low prices, rendering coupons and discounts obsolete.

Unlike other chains, Trader Joe's takes pride in not offering coupons or discounts, as it sees the policy as a massive part of the chain's charm. TJ's website addresses its lack of sales or deals, claiming that the store's items are sold at the lowest price feasible for the company. "'Sale' is a four-letter word to us," the site reads, "NO coupons. NO membership cards. NO discounts [...] We offer the best everyday values, every day." To accomplish this, Trader Joe's buys products in bulk directly from suppliers and doesn't charge suppliers fees, resulting in lower prices for both the store and its customers.