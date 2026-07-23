9 Chain Restaurants Offering The Best Early Bird Deals In 2026
Early bird dining deals are not necessarily a new phenomenon. But while the mere mention of an early bird dinner conjures up visions of restaurants packed with everyone's grandparents, even younger demographics are getting in on them nowadays. While the standard happy hour offerings catering specifically to an older crowd are still out there, some restaurants have created pre-dinner time menus that scream hip and cool — and not just the chain restaurants known for inexpensive fare. Even a few slightly more upscale chain restaurants have their own versions of early dining perks.
An early bird offering goes by many other interchangeable names, such as happy hour, early dine, and sunrise specials. From down and dirty barbecue to filet mignon, there are deals to be had if you're willing to pop in a few hours before the traditional dinner rush. Getting in and out with the best bang for your buck is really what it's all about, and it's a pretty solid mantra. There are so many hidden gems offering special promotions for early diners, and calling around is never a bad idea; you might just uncover your new favorite spot for an early meal. But we've also done our research to round up nine of the best chain restaurants with early bird-esque incentives.
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is a popular little early bird spot that has people talking. Monday through Thursday, from roughly 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can get many of your Texas Roadhouse favorites at reduced prices on its Early Dine Menu. Delicious steaks, ribs so tender the meat falls off the bone, and craveable appetizers are all cheaper than the regular menu pricing. If you really want to go big, sign up to be a Texas Roadhouse VIP, and you'll be rewarded with surprises like a free appetizer. Who can resist the crunchy bouquet-style onion rings of Cactus Blossom, especially when it's on the house?
There's no skimping on the early dine menu at Texas Roadhouse. Each entree still comes with two legendary Texas Roadhouse side items — and, of course, the famous fresh-baked bread with honey cinnamon butter. The whole deal is a true recipe for success and a way to experience one of the most popular chain steakhouses at a lower price. While the exact variety of dishes on offer may differ by location, options typically include steak, which you can pair with sides such as a baked potato and a cup of chili. Or, maybe you prefer chicken fried steak, smothered in a flavorful gravy, and served with green beans? This costs $12.99 at a Texas Roadhouse in Atlanta, Georgia. Early birds have great things to say about the Texas Roadhouse menu deals, no matter what you're tasting.
Famous Dave's
With prices of chain restaurants soaring to new levels, it's nice to know there are still some restaurants that incentivize patrons to eat before standard dinner times. Not all chains call it an early-bird discount, but the savings are there. Famous Dave's is one of those establishments. Instead of promoting any kind of specific early dining menu, Famous Dave's offers lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the week. Same discounted food, different semantics. Choose from a number of mouthwatering options, including meat platters, salads, and sandwiches. Prices may vary, but this starts as low as $12.49 per meal at a Famous Dave's in Miami, Florida. Each combo comes with the tasty cornbread, and some even include a side.
The word on the street is that some Famous Dave's lunch combo specials also include a serving of banana pudding. Talk about a sweet deal! From handhelds like juicy burgers with thick-cut bacon to sassy salads, there is no shortage of faves to satiate all of your BBQ cravings without breaking the bank. If you have BBQ on the brain but are on a budget, Famous Dave's is your spot to snag some delicious deals.
Cracker Barrel
Your local Cracker Barrel has a bunch of offers and promotions, from military discounts to meals for two with a price break. On Mondays through Fridays, if you're willing to dine in the restaurant from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there's a whole menu of special deals for early birds. It includes an array of Cracker Barrel's most popular homestyle delights in smaller portions, so you can get your favorite Southern comfort fix for less.
What types of dishes are on the early bird menu at Cracker Barrel? You can get Cracker Barrel's most ordered item, racking up more than 11 million sales per year: its chicken and dumplings. There is also meatloaf, steak tips, and more. In addition to your meal, the early bird deal includes either one or two Cracker Barrel homestyle sides (depending on the dish) and a fresh basket of biscuits or cornbread. Prices vary, but this menu starts at $11.99 in a Phoenix, Arizona, restaurant. The good ol' Southern hospitality is always complimentary, too.
Red Lobster
If you are a fan of Red Lobster, you need to hear this. Every weekday, Red Lobster rolls out the red carpet for the early dining crowd. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, a special menu is available where everything is under $15. We're talking cheeseburgers or smaller portions of menu staples such as shrimp or chicken linguine Alfredo, crunch-fried flounder, and fish and chips. Red Lobster's Happy Hour runs at the same time, which means even more value since you can score discounted beverages and appetizers.
There's one thing at Red Lobster that will always have a fanbase, and that's the Cheddar Bay Biscuits. You know they're good when grocery chains carry a boxed mix to make them at home. Well, if you are part of the biscuit lovers demographic, you can sign up for My Red Lobster Rewards and get a dozen of them to-go for free, plus a 20% off reward to use at the restaurant. Lobster and many seafood items are certainly not cheap, but Red Lobster's early bird and other specials make it much more affordable.
Golden Corral
If you are looking for one of those tried-and-true, old-school early bird dinners, look no further than your local Golden Corral. The buffet restaurant has been churning out meals for an early dining crowd for years. The catch with this particular early bird is that it's generally reserved for seniors age 60 or older. It is also dependent on the restaurant, as not all are guaranteed to offer the deal. The promotion gives those seniors discounts on Golden Corral's buffet, and some locations even provide a complimentary beverage. Some seniors on fixed incomes like to treat themselves to the early bird pricing for this very reason.
Golden Corral's buffet offerings may not be winning any Michelin stars, but it's consistent and affordable – priced at $12.29 per person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at a restaurant in Jacksonville, North Carolina — which makes it a hotbed for seniors and others looking for a large meal without the high cost. Even younger customers appreciate the value without an early bird discount and flock to Golden Corral to feast on dishes like meatloaf, prime rib, mac and cheese, and more. Early bird or not, if it's an endless buffet brimming with mountains of food that you want, Golden Corral fits the bill for sure.
Ruth's Chris
Early birds are not just for the casual dining chains. There are a few higher-end restaurant chains that offer versions of an early bird menu, but just don't always call it by that name. Case in point: Ruth's Chris. The fancier steakhouse chain offers something called Ruth's Happiest Hour, and it boasts a variety of bites from the menu at lower prices in its bar and lounge. It's also one of the few specially priced early dining menus that extends to weekends. Every day from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Ruth's Chris has a handful of plates at special prices. Some diners even prefer the Ruth's Happiest Hour experience to the regular menu.
The mouthwatering Ruth's Happiest Hour menu includes lamb lollipop chops, seared ahi tuna, spicy shrimp, fried oysters, and lettuce wraps with seasoned beef tips. Calamari will set you back $19 during Ruth's Happiest Hour at a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, location, compared to $25 at other times of day, while there's an $11 price difference for the burger. All are accompanied by a happy hour beverage lineup.
Ruth's Chris also occasionally offers a special prix fixe menu offering an appetizer, main, side, and dessert starting at $60. While it may not be everyone's ideal early dining experience, it's pretty fantastic for a steakhouse where the steaks alone can start at $59. The bottom line is that Ruth's Chris offers an enticing early dining menu with a nice break from full steakhouse prices for those who are looking for it.
The Capital Grille
Sticking to the pricier steakhouse chains offering a reprieve from full prices, next up is The Capital Grille. In an uncommon move from the high-end chain, it rolled out a feature called Capital Hours in 2025. The deal offers discounted plates Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., including porcini-rubbed lollipop lamb chops and Kona-crusted, dry-aged New York strip. This is offered in addition to its special discounted Plates menu offered during lunch (which typically runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), where you can enjoy two courses – featuring dishes such as dry-aged New York strip steak frites — for less. Prices vary, but this costs $30 at its Phoenix restaurant.
If you decide to hop on The Capital Grille's early dining perks, there are also a number of $10 cocktails you can sip. You can sit in the swanky lounge area and don't even need a reservation to dine during Capital Hours. If you have been on the hunt for a high-end meal without the higher price, let this be your sign to check out The Capital Grille. Not only do you get the spectacular food, but the discounted fare still comes with the top-tier service for which The Capital Grille is known.
Eddie V's
Another premium restaurant chain that provides guests with early dining deals is Eddie V's. It's one of the more generous happy hour menus since it's offered every day, even on weekends. From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Eddie V's offers a range of extravagant Teasers. When we say extravagant, we mean it. Early diners can choose from South African lobster tempura bites, filet mignon bao buns, oysters Rockefeller, and so much more at its Scottsdale location. Where else can you get mini filet mignon sandwiches with blue cheese on brioche buns for $12? Eddie V's even serves $4 oysters and a variety of handcrafted cocktails for $10.
Eddie V's happy hour deals are a hit with diners. It's another elegant establishment that allows diners to experience the lavishness of Eddie V's for a fraction of the price. It is possible to be bougie on a budget after all.
BJ's Brewhouse
If the word Pizookie immediately makes you drool while filling your heart with warm and fuzzy feelings, then you are already familiar with BJ's Brewhouse. The over-the-top, massive cookie in a skillet has quite the following and for good reason. If that sounds like something you might want to dig a spoon into, check out BJ's Brewhouse for early dining deals. On Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to closing, the chain offers a handful of its delectable bites if you sit in the bar area.
Chips and dips for $4, personal deep-dish pizzas, and a select number of starters — including mozzarella sticks, sliders, and avocado egg rolls — are all up for grabs for $7 as per the menu of a restaurant in Huntington Beach, California. Let's get back to the Pizookie, though. BJ's Brewhouse also offers $13 Pizookie meal deals. This is not a drill — we would never joke about the Pizookie. You can choose from various entrees, including salad and a crispy chicken sandwich, and all of them end with a heavenly Pizookie. Between BJ's Brewhouse's happy hour and feasts complete with a Pizookie, it's worth the visit for the discounted deals.
Methodology
While not nearly an exhaustive list of early bird specials, this list shows that there are tasty deals out there among the restaurant chains. Whether you want to sit in a super casual chain or prefer a fine-dining vibe, all of these are great places to get more for your money. To select restaurants for this article, I started with general internet searches to see which chain restaurants had current early bird options. Although some are called happy hours instead, they still offer discounted food items in addition to the usual bar deals.
Once I selected the nine restaurants to feature, I reviewed their menus to get a sense of each restaurant's offerings for earlier seatings. After that, I scoured Reddit and various social media sites to find reviews and comments about each restaurant chain to provide real-world insight. One other important thing I think is worth mentioning is that several restaurants also offer rewards programs. For those enjoying any of the early dining options above, it's worth signing up for the restaurants you frequent to increase your savings. Also worth noting is that prices and offerings may vary by location.