9 Chain Restaurants Offering The Best Early Bird Deals In 2026

Early bird dining deals are not necessarily a new phenomenon. But while the mere mention of an early bird dinner conjures up visions of restaurants packed with everyone's grandparents, even younger demographics are getting in on them nowadays. While the standard happy hour offerings catering specifically to an older crowd are still out there, some restaurants have created pre-dinner time menus that scream hip and cool — and not just the chain restaurants known for inexpensive fare. Even a few slightly more upscale chain restaurants have their own versions of early dining perks.

An early bird offering goes by many other interchangeable names, such as happy hour, early dine, and sunrise specials. From down and dirty barbecue to filet mignon, there are deals to be had if you're willing to pop in a few hours before the traditional dinner rush. Getting in and out with the best bang for your buck is really what it's all about, and it's a pretty solid mantra. There are so many hidden gems offering special promotions for early diners, and calling around is never a bad idea; you might just uncover your new favorite spot for an early meal. But we've also done our research to round up nine of the best chain restaurants with early bird-esque incentives.