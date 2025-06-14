How To Score A Senior Discount At These 16 Popular Restaurants
Aging is a part of life, and if we're lucky, we all get to experience it. With retirement often comes the luxury of extra free time, and it's only fair that there are perks to enjoy along the way. Many restaurants recognize the value of their senior customers and offer special discounts as a small way to give back. These deals can make dining out more accessible and enjoyable for those on a fixed income, but they often come with a few stipulations. To qualify for most senior discounts, it's no surprise that you'll need to meet a minimum age requirement. Usually, the range falls somewhere between 55 and 65. In some cases, these discounts aren't widely advertised, so it's worth asking staff if any are available. Think of it like a secret menu item — if you know, you know.
Additionally, many discounts require proof of eligibility, like an AARP membership card, so be sure to keep it handy before heading out. One common catch? Chain eateries that operate within a franchise business model may have varying policies by location since each store or restaurant is run by independent parties. As such, it's best to call ahead to verify if your local outpost participates in offering a senior discount. Whether it's a percentage off your meal or access to a special menu, these benefits are a great way to make the most of your golden years. Here are some of the most popular restaurants offering senior discounts.
Denny's
Denny's is a household name that serves up comforting, all-American diner fare and is known for its around-the-clock service and affordable menu. The beloved franchise is in its very own golden era, with over 70 years of history, and it knows how to take care of its elders. In addition to its 55+ menu offerings, Denny's offers a 15% discount for seniors who are current AARP members, so be sure to bring your card with you. This discount isn't applicable to certain items, including alcoholic beverages, the Everyday Value Slam, and the Super Slam.
If you haven't reached retirement age yet, worry not. Denny's Rewards Program goes above and beyond with exclusive perks, birthday treats, and personalized deals for diners of all ages. Plus, kids eat free with an adult entree purchase of $6 or more. There's growing speculation that Denny's might not be around much longer, so you may want to take advantage of its deals while you can.
Boston Market
Boston Market was in the rotisserie chicken game before it was cool. An East Coast fan-favorite for well-rounded meals and hearty sides, the chain is remembered as a pioneer of quick, wholesome food with a homestyle feel. Some longtime customers may be wondering what actually caused the downfall of Boston Market, as the chain has seen a dramatic decline in recent years, shrinking from over 1,000 locations during its peak in the '90s to just 16 nationwide. But for older Americans who may have grown up with the brand, there's still something left to enjoy.
The chain offers a 10% senior discount in-store, making it one of the few remaining fast-casual chains with a standing senior deal. For those on fixed incomes or simply wanting to save a buck on a warm, nostalgic meal, it's a small but meaningful bonus. Though its heyday may be in the rearview, Boston Market remains a reliable, discounted option for seniors craving a taste of the past.
Chili's
With a sprawling menu packed with bold flavors set in a vibrant, laid-back atmosphere, Chili's has long been a go-to bar and grill for families, friend groups, and solo diners alike — seniors included. Whether you're in the mood for shareable bites like the fan-favorite Triple Dipper, the sweet and smoky Baby Back Ribs, its whopping, juicy burgers, or Tex-Mex favorites like sizzling fajitas that steal the scene with tableside flair, Chili's is known for serving up craveable food with big portions and approachable prices.
For guests aged 55 and up, there's even more to love. The chain offers a 10% discount, with no AARP membership or special enrollment required. Just mention it to your server, and the deal will be applied directly to your check. But the generosity doesn't stop there. Each year on November 11, Chili's also honors those who have served by offering a free meal to veterans and active-duty military personnel. With familiar flavors, dependable service, and a few thoughtful perks, Chili's remains a go-to choice for diners of all ages — and all budgets.
IHOP
Founded as the International House of Pancakes, IHOP has long been a revered destination for fluffy flapjacks. While the menu spans far beyond its namesake item, the chain is a reliable spot for hearty breakfasts, satisfying lunches, and comforting dinners at any time of the day. For guests aged 55 and up, IHOP offers a dedicated menu comprised of select dishes at discounted prices. Anyone celebrating a birthday, no matter their age, is also eligible for a stack of pancakes on the house.
For older adults looking to savor their favorites without overindulging or overspending, IHOP's senior offerings hit the sweet spot. The chain's 55+ menu includes classics like the Breakfast Sampler (which can be customized to your preferences), fried shrimp, and the BLT. Most IHOP locations also offer early bird specials and weekday deals, making IHOP an accessible, convenient, and budget-friendly option for retirees dining solo or gathering for a group brunch.
Applebee's
Once upon a time, Applebee's offered physical Golden Apple Cards, granting seniors consistent discounts across the board. Though the card is now retired, some speculate as to whether or not the restaurant will still honor it. Either way, the popular chain still has great savings opportunities for older guests, but you have to work a little harder to get them. Many Applebee's restaurants offer between 10% and 15% off for senior guests, but the policy varies by location, so you may want to call ahead before heading out for dinner.
That said, Applebee's remains a value-friendly destination for diners of all demographics. Promotions like its 2 For $20 Menu, $1 margaritas, and Applebee's all-you-can-eat meal deal on riblets, shrimp, or chicken tenders are frequently available. Regular visitors might consider joining the chain's rewards program, Club Applebee's, which offers members exclusive deals, access to daily specials, and a complimentary treat on their birthday. While seniors may miss the ubiquity and ease of the Golden Apple Card, there are still plenty of ways to save, especially if you're willing to do a bit of legwork ahead of time.
Outback Steakhouse
Fancy a Bloomin' Onion at a lower price? Outback Steakhouse, the Australian-themed casual dining chain, offers a 10% discount for AARP members at participating locations. The discount applies to both dine-in and online orders; just show a valid AARP card at the table or upon pickup, and you'll receive 10% off your entire check. It's a simple way for seniors to enjoy savings on steak, seafood, and other hearty favorites.
In addition, Outback Steakhouse's rewards program is open to guests of all ages. Members can receive a free Bloomin' Onion upon their first visit after signing up for Dine Rewards, which also covers Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. You'll also get a free dessert on your birthday and earn points for every dollar spent. Once enough points are accumulated, they can be redeemed for future discounts, making every visit a bit more worthwhile. Between its AARP discount and loyalty program, Outback Steakhouse offers a few solid ways to stretch your dining dollars.
Krispy Kreme
Everyone loves a sweet treat, and Krispy Kreme has been serving up its iconic donuts since 1937. The beloved chain, which sold 1.63 billion donuts in 2022 alone, offers a senior discount of 10% at select locations for anyone aged 50 and up. That's a younger eligibility age than many other chains, making it easy for more fans to reap the benefits. Krispy Kreme has long been known for making its donuts accessible and appealing to a broad audience. Its donuts are considered kosher, for example, and the brand frequently gives back to its loyal customer base with fun promotions and giveaways.
On Halloween, for instance, guests in costume can snag a free donut, and at many locations, students are rewarded with a complimentary donut for every A on their report card. If that's not an incentive for your kids to study, we're not sure what is. With these kinds of deals and baked-in inclusivity, Krispy Kreme continues to show that a little sweetness goes a long way, no matter your age.
Jamba
Eating healthy is an important venture for every age group, and Jamba is credited with playing a significant role in popularizing smoothie culture across the United States. Despite some criticism regarding the sugar content of its drinks, Jamba is a ubiquitous option for smoothies, juices, and health-conscious snacks. Plus, the chain offers a little extra incentive for the 60 and up crowd with a 10% discount at participating locations when you link your AARP membership and Jamba Rewards account. Since many stores are franchised, don't forget to ask before you order to confirm eligibility.
The chain — previously known as Jamba Juice before pulling a Dunkin' in 2019 and adopting the moniker of Jamba – is known for its nutrient-packed blends, vibrant flavors, and wellness-forward ingredients. Seasonal offerings keep the menu fresh, while functional add-ons like turmeric, ginger, and collagen give customers even more ways to boost their drinks. Whether you're craving a classic like the berry-loaded Razzmatazz, reaching for a protein-packed smoothie bowl, or yearning to create your own custom drink, Jamba provides a colorful, wellness-minded option for those seeking a little energizer. And for seniors looking to stay well while saving a little, it's a convenient way to enjoy both.
McDonald's
With over 13,000 locations across the country, McDonald's is one of the most accessible fast-food chains in the United States. Some locations offer a small but welcome senior discount. While there is no nationwide policy, many franchises give guests 55 and older a few cents off beverages like coffee or soft drinks. It's a modest perk, but for those on a fixed income, every little bit counts.
Each McDonald's store is independently operated, which means that eligibility and discount deals can vary, including age requirements and the qualifying items. Some franchise owners even extend similar savings to teachers, veterans, or other community groups. If you're unsure, just ask at the counter — chances are, you'll find a location offering a deal. While it may not be the most generous discount around, McDonald's continues to serve as a reliable, familiar option for quick meals, especially when you're looking for value and convenience on the go.
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen has been delighting customers with frozen treats since 1940. Known for its colorful range of dipped cones and extra-thick Blizzards that famously hold their shape when flipped upside down, Dairy Queen remains a nostalgic favorite. While there's no universal senior discount policy across the chain, some individual locations do offer perks for guests 55 and older. These deals vary by store, ranging from 10% off your total order to a complimentary small drink. It's a good idea to bring a valid ID, just in case.
Not yet eligible? Dairy Queen also offers a rewards program, DQ Rewards, that is open to all ages. Members can accumulate points with every purchase, get a birthday freebie, and unlock exclusive deals on the app. Whether you're craving a childhood favorite or just looking to cool off with something sweet, Dairy Queen continues to offer affordable indulgences for every generation.
Auntie Anne's
Back when the mall was the place to be, Auntie Anne's was a must-visit destination between stores. The warm, buttery aroma of its signature soft-baked pretzels drifting through the food court was practically a siren call, especially the cinnamon-sugar variety or poppable pretzel nuggets. While malls may not gain as much foot traffic as they once did, that familiar scent still tempts passersby — including those eligible for a senior discount.
AARP members can receive 10% off their purchase when they link their Auntie Anne's Rewards account. But discounted pretzels aren't just for the 55+ crowd. Auntie Anne's loyalty program is open to all ages. New members can enjoy a free pretzel with any purchase just for signing up, along with a birthday freebie, exclusive offers, and points with every purchase. Whether you're reminiscing about mall days gone by or just in the mood for a warm snack on the go, Auntie Anne's is an affordable, comforting favorite.
Chick-fil-A
If you're looking for ammo to settle the great Popeyes or Chick-fil-A debate, the latter's senior perks might just tip the scales. Known for its fried chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and cult-favorite Chick-fil-A sauce (now sold in many grocery stores), Chick-fil-A is a fast-food staple with locations nationwide — though all of these are notoriously closed on Sundays. While the chain doesn't have a universal senior discount policy, many locations offer perks for guests 50 and up.
Depending on the store, that could look like a 10% discount or a complimentary small coffee or soft drink with your purchase. Since participation varies, it's best to ask in advance and bring a valid ID to verify your age. We can all enjoy the irony of being carded at this age. Whether you're loyal to the chicken sandwich or just in it for the sauce, Chick-fil-A's senior-friendly options make it a satisfying and affordable choice for older customers looking to dine out without spending like crazy.
Papa Johns
For years, Papa Johns has prided itself on using better ingredients to make better pizza. Whether or not Papa Johns still lives up to that promise is debatable, especially as the chain's popularity has waned in recent years, to the point of debating whether Papa Johns might not be around much longer. For now, though, it's still firing up the oven and slinging pies — and offering a discount for seniors.
AARP members can get 20% off regular menu prices when ordering online, making it nice and easy to satisfy a craving for a Papadilla or a classic pepperoni pizza without having to pay full price. You'll have to order directly through the Papa Johns website, though, as the deal doesn't apply to limited-time offers or third-party apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Grub Hub. Still, it's a convenient option for older adults looking to save on a casual night in. No need to even leave the couch — that is, of course, until the doorbell sounds and dinner arrives.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
A family-founded, Texas-origin restaurant with Sicilian roots, Carrabba's Italian Grill has been serving up classic Italian fare since 1986. Often considered a more elevated alternative to Olive Garden — though opinions on that vary — Carrabba's offers a menu inspired by authentic family recipes, with hearty pasta dishes and wood-grilled specialties. As an added bonus, the chain extends pasta perks to its senior guests.
Senior citizens who are AARP members can receive a 10% discount on their meals any day of the week at participating locations. Additionally, joining Dine Rewards allows Carrabba's customers to earn points, access occasional promotions, and receive ongoing freebies, including a complimentary calamari appetizer just for enrolling. With over 200 locations across the country and a focus on familiar, approachable dishes, Carrabba's is a consistent, crowd-pleasing option for older adults seeking a sit-down Italian-inspired meal at a modest discount.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Movie fans always get a kick out of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., the restaurant born from the success of the 1994 blockbuster "Forrest Gump." With Southern-style fare and film-themed decor, the restaurant has grown into a recognizable brand and tourist hub in several cities across the globe since launching in 1996, two years after the film was released. Naturally, the menu leans heavily into shrimp-centric dishes, like shrimp po' boys and fried seafood baskets, but also offers salads, burgers, and non-seafood entrees for the less shellfish inclined.
For senior diners, Bubba Gump participates in the AARP Member Benefits program, offering 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages at participating locations. The discount is available any day of the week for dine-in customers who present a valid AARP membership card. Although pricing can vary by location — particularly in high-traffic tourist areas — the discount helps to make the experience more affordable for older adults who want a kitschy meal that doesn't take itself too seriously. And yes, there's merch. Don't forget to grab a t-shirt on your way out.
A&W
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot quite like a frosty root beer float. A&W, a beloved underdog in the fast food world, keeps its iconic root beer – made from a proprietary blend of herbs and ingredients — on tap at its hundreds of locations across the U.S. (although some claim that it's worth crossing the border to try Canadian A&W). For guests 55 and up, many locations offer a 10% senior discount on your total purchase. Participation may vary by location, though, so it's best to check ahead.
For younger deal-seekers or those without a discount, A&W Rooty's Mug Club offers exclusive promotions and savings galore. Additional deals can be found directly on the brand's website, including printable coupon sheets, which include offers like $2 off a Double BBQ Bacon Crunch Combo, free fries and a drink with the purchase of a double burger, or an upgrade from a root beer to a root beer float. Whether you're in it for the nostalgia or just the ice-cold mug, A&W delivers classic comfort with solid value.