4 Chain Restaurants With Prices That Have Gone Way Too Far In 2026
Food prices are on the rise in 2026 and the evidence is easy to spot in the restaurant industry. Wallets weep at the thought of sitting down to a fast casual meal, while a trip to the drive-thru isn't at all what it used to be. These days, a burger from your favorite fast food restaurant could cost you $12 or more. With add-ons like fries and a drink, you're suddenly spending upwards of $20 for a convenient lunch. And even as the prices have gone up, quality and portion sizes have gone down. Shrinkflation has hit every burger and burrito in town. The combo is enough to drive many customers away from the most overpriced fast food chains in the United States. People who are ditching their favorite chain restaurants say they've lost their value — and in most cases, trendy marketing isn't enough to bring them back.
The price of eating out has been going up for years thanks to a continuous rise in operation costs for things like labor, rent, and ingredients. Since COVID, menu prices have risen 25% to 30%, and industry analysts are saying prices this year have already increased 4% from what they were in 2025. Consumers have come to expect higher prices everywhere they go in today's economy, but menu prices have become outrageous, and these are some of the top offenders.
McDonald's
The Golden Arches have been in the news a lot lately. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski certainly got people talking when he went viral with his unconvincing sample of the new Big Arch burger. When you're paying somewhere between $8 and $13 for the burger alone (depending on the location), it should be good. And while Kempczinski said it was delicious, his face said otherwise. Customers say it isn't worth the price, and that's just one item on a whole menu of overpriced food. McDonald's prices have surged since 2019, rising a full 100% between 2014 and 2024. A glance at pricing from the '90's gives you a good picture of the cost increase. From 1995 to 2026 the average price of a Big Mac jumped from $1.99 to $6.72 (a 337% increase equaling an annual inflation rate of nearly 11%) while the cost of an order of large fries went from $1.29 to $5.39 (a 417% increase equaling an annual inflation rate of more than 13%).
Customers are furious with McDonald's leadership for the price hikes, especially after the chain promised to address the issue. In 2024, McDonald's executives acknowledged customers think the prices are too high and vowed to change the trend. To be fair, McDonald's released a slew of value meals aiming to remedy the situation, but the average cost of a Big Mac still went up. Many are calling the chain out for raising prices after saying it would lower them. "Pretty sure McD's fans have to be suffering from Stockholm syndrome at this point," wrote one Redditor. "Who'd willingly put up with this level of blatant contempt?"
Subway
Customers have been complaining about Subway prices since the sandwich chain ditched the $5 Foot Long deal in 2012. A version of the deal came back recently repackaged as an entire Fresh Value Menu (it was a big change Subway made to its menu). The new value menu offers an entire selection of sandwiches for $4.99 — but they're six-inch subs, not the iconic foot-long sandwiches we used to be able to purchase for $5. It isn't fooling anyone, either. Customers are still pining online for the days when they could get a huge sandwich for just a few bucks. "Subway will always be the $5 footlong place for me," one Redditor wrote. "If I ever walk into a Subway and there isn't an option for a $5 dollar footlong I will just leave disappointed."
Prices have skyrocketed for everything else at the sandwich chain, too. A quick search of my local Wisconsin location shows a standard foot-long Cold Cut Combo is now $9.29. Other specialty sandwiches (especially in more expensive cities) can range from $13 up to $17 or more. Customers are sick of it. Many of them are leaving the chain for one of the other sandwich shops in business. "Who in their right mind eats Subway at all, much less for a $15 foot long?" wrote one Redditor. "Jersey Mike's is 5x better and usually cheaper if a fast sub is needed."
KFC
KFC was once known as a cheap place to grab a great lunch, but that's not the case anymore. Prices at the chicken chain have continued to climb with the rest of the chainrestaurant industry. In 2024, the 2-Piece Chicken and Fries combo cost $6, while in 2026 it now costs $8.89; that's a nearly 50% increase in two years and customers aren't having it. Some people are skipping the Colonel's chicken in favor of the fried chicken from Publix. "Their prices have been out of control for a few years now," one Redditor wrote. "I drove by one a few weeks ago. They were touting the 12 piece family meal for $45 as a 'deal.'"
Kentucky Fried Chicken has been scrambling to stay afloat in recent years and has launched a whole campaign to remedy the situation. After seven straight quarters in the negative, executives hoped a Kentucky Fried Comeback would help woo customers. With the new campaign came the return of a few nostalgic menu items and plenty of Colonel-centered marketing, but the flashbacks to the '90's haven't convinced customers to return. Prices are still too high. One Redditor summed it up by saying, "They are nostalgia merchants. They aren't trying to get the younger crowd or low income customers through the door. They would rather have people who grew up on KFC pay $30 for an 8 piece and 2 sides."
Taco Bell
Once upon a time you could feed a carload of friends at Taco Bell with some combined spare change. It was the obvious top contender for fast food binges and late-night eats. The taco chain continues to position itself as the answer to after-dark cravings, but you can't get as many burritos for your buck at Taco Bell these days. Prices vary by location, but on average you'll pay $2.19 for a single soft taco and $2.49 for a bean burrito in 2026. A meal made of three Crunchy Tacos and a drink costs around $9 and you'll spend $3.99 on an order of chips and guacamole.
Dedicated Taco Bell fans have put together plenty of order hacks to try and sidestep the climbing prices. Some slap together custom orders or only order through the app to take advantage of exclusive deals; clinging to whatever shred of cheap fast food they can find. Others vent their frustration online, calling the prices and portions at Taco Bell outrageous and a total rip-off. "The burrito supreme is almost insultingly small for its price," one Redditor wrote. Another comment said, "At the current prices you might as well get Chipotle or go to a real Mexican restaurant even. I still get it once in a while but have to really be in the mood for it. There's barely any cheap options anymore."