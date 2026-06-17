4 Chain Restaurants With Prices That Have Gone Way Too Far In 2026

Food prices are on the rise in 2026 and the evidence is easy to spot in the restaurant industry. Wallets weep at the thought of sitting down to a fast casual meal, while a trip to the drive-thru isn't at all what it used to be. These days, a burger from your favorite fast food restaurant could cost you $12 or more. With add-ons like fries and a drink, you're suddenly spending upwards of $20 for a convenient lunch. And even as the prices have gone up, quality and portion sizes have gone down. Shrinkflation has hit every burger and burrito in town. The combo is enough to drive many customers away from the most overpriced fast food chains in the United States. People who are ditching their favorite chain restaurants say they've lost their value — and in most cases, trendy marketing isn't enough to bring them back.

The price of eating out has been going up for years thanks to a continuous rise in operation costs for things like labor, rent, and ingredients. Since COVID, menu prices have risen 25% to 30%, and industry analysts are saying prices this year have already increased 4% from what they were in 2025. Consumers have come to expect higher prices everywhere they go in today's economy, but menu prices have become outrageous, and these are some of the top offenders.