11 Worst Chain Restaurant Signature Cocktails Of All Time
Before ripping into the worst cocktails (and there are some pretty bad ones out there) let's acknowledge the challenges chain restaurants face in their bar departments. There are two primary goals: Serve a drink that appeals to as many people in as many regions as possible, and make it taste the exact same in each corner of the country. Those are tough things to do, and while chain restaurant cocktails are sometimes criticized for being homogeneous and sweet, they are popular across the country and have turned a host of cocktails into household names. That said, not all the cocktails hit the mark, and some are egregious.
While most of the cocktails on this list skew towards ultra-sweet, it's not always the taste that earned them a spot on this list. Chain restaurants thrive by making cocktails and dishes with mass-appeal. Many of these cocktails have ardent fanbases and more positive reviews than negative. But there is something that makes them stand out as the worst orders.
Sometimes, it is the excessive amount of sugar and calories in the drink compared to its peers. Or, it could be that there are just much better options of the drink at other restaurants. Then, there are some cocktails that are so over-the-top in their presentation that you expect to see a suspender wearing host bound over with a chest full of flair. These are the worst that chain restaurants have to offer.
Applebee's Blue Hawaiian Long Island Iced Tea
There are a lot of menu items to avoid at Applebee's, and the Blue Hawaiian Long Island Iced Tea deserves a spot on that list. A classic Long Island Iced Tea is made using a combination of rum, vodka, tequila, gin, triple sec, sweet-and-sour, and a splash of cola in a glass with ice. The cocktail has a reputation as a stiff drink that goes down easily — like a sweet tea on a hot day. While it is not a bad tasting drink, it's the type of order that screams "I love the effects of alcohol, but I hate the taste."
Applebee's Blue Hawaiian variation of the drink adds tropical flavors by using coconut rum and pineapple juice. Instead of the classic iced tea hue, blue curacao gives the drink a bright, artificial color. It's finished with a splash of lemon lime soda to add carbonation and citrus flavor. It's a generic tropical sweet drink, and there are not many positives in the nutritional department, either. The cocktail has 230 calories and 24 grams of sugar. While the cocktail evokes nostalgic memories of youthful parties for many people, this concoction is one that is better left in the past.
The Cheesecake Factory Piña Colada
A piña colada is a classic summer drink that often comes in a fun curved glass and is garnished with pineapple and cherries. It tastes like summer vacation, and has inspired country ballads about ordering them two at a time so you can have one for each hand. Unfortunately, the piña colada served at The Cheesecake Factory blurs the line between a cocktail, a dessert, and an abomination.
With 520 calories, the piña colada is the most caloric option on the cocktail menu. Not only that, but many of the calories come from the 73 grams of sugar in the recipe. (That's the equivalent of emptying 20 sugar packets into your drink.) This is the type of cocktail that has earned chain restaurants a reputation of serving sugar bombs. It's a lot. Even fans of sweet drinks can find other options on the menu such as a coconut margarita or blue Hawaiian that contain around half the sugar, and there are other places to order a piña colada.
TGI Fridays' Diddy on the Beach
While it was once a happy hour powerhouse, TGI Fridays has struggled through restaurant closures and bankruptcy in recent years. Much like the chain struggled to evolve and change with the times, one of the drinks on the menu didn't age particularly well, either. Diddy on the Beach appeared to be a wink at Sean "Diddy" Combs and was made using the Ciroc vodka brand he represented, Malibu rum, and Red Bull Yellow Edition.
The name was TGI Fridays' take on a sex on the beach, which made the collaboration even more troubling when Combs was indicted on sex trafficking charges. While he was acquitted of the trafficking charges, he was convicted on two prostitution related charges. During this time, TGI Fridays quietly removed the drink from the menu. There wasn't an official press release to mark the date. But an online investigation uncovered a photo on TikTok that revealed it was still on the menu in June 2024 and a Facebook post in September confirmed it was removed by then. It's not on the menu now, and it's best left in retirement.
Chili's Frozen Margarita
It's is a little sad to include Chili's frozen margarita on this list. Margaritas are one of the most ordered and most-loved drinks in America, and Chili's played a major role in propagating the cocktail. The restaurant chain continues to shake up a staggering number of margaritas each year. Chili's originated in Dallas in 1975, just a few years after another Dallas restaurateur invented the margarita machine. Its first menu featured that frozen concoction and it has remained on the menu since.
Unfortunately, the house frozen margarita doesn't hold the esteem it once did. Some customers find that it is overly sweet and not that potent. In 2025, Chili's debuted a revamped frozen margarita that featured Patrón as the base liquor. Sadly, even that didn't save the cocktail for some customers. One reviewer complained that it just meant they were smaller and cost $2 more. The good news is that Chili's has plenty of other margaritas on the menu (looking at you Presidente) that make for a fine order. So, no need to forego a margarita at Chili's, but maybe leave the frozen version in the machine.
Applebee's Shark Bowl
Not to be too on the nose, but Applebee's jumped the shark with this cocktail. This seasonal release tends to make appearances during the summer months, and especially during Shark Week. Over the years, the recipe has (thankfully) evolved. Today's version blends Captain Morgan and coconut rum for the base liquor, then mixes them with blue curacao, pineapple juice, sweet-and-sour mix, lemon-lime soda, and is topped with a gummy shark. While that is still a lot going on, it's a huge improvement from the original concoction.
When the Shark Bowl first hit the menu it was a bright blue, slushy style drink with a gummy shark floating on the top. A bartender on Reddit said the recipe was to combine 2 ounces of Captain Morgan's spiced rum and ice in a blender and then top with a tropical blue liquid from a gallon jug and blend until smooth. The specific ingredients in the premade mix were a mystery, even to the bartender; all they could say was that it was "very thick and very very blue lol." Whatever it was, it packed a ton of calories. Even now, a single cocktail contains over 600 calories and 116 grams of sugar.
TGI Fridays Cotton Candy Cosmo
Previously, we've made a strong argument that you should pair McDonald's french fries with a cosmopolitan. It's the contrasting flavors that make the surprising pairing work. The citrusy sweetness of the cocktail is balanced by the salty fattiness of the fries. You don't get those contrasting flavors in a Cotton Candy Cosmo at TGI Fridays, however. It's sweet on sweet and sticky on sticky. On a Reddit thread, bartenders complained about how much they disliked making the drink and how it makes everything sticky.
The odd inclusion of a carnival treat pushes the gimmick level to the extreme. A little presentation is always appreciated, but this has a lot. It's too kitschy to think of the drink as anything more than a novelty order. It might be eye-catching on the menu, but there are better options for happy hour. The cocktail is not listed on the 2026 menu, but it has been known to make seasonal and limited time appearances before. If you find it on the menu it's best to avoid because the flavor, texture, and overall garishness of the cocktail earn it a spot on the worst list.
Red Lobster's Classic Lobsterita
The Lobsterita is one of the signature cocktails at Red Lobster and has a pretty large fanbase. However, the recipe has changed over the years and expanded into new flavors. On this worst list we are referring to the original Lobsterita — the one that was served during the era where Red Lobster was one of the largest and most successful restaurant chains in the country. There were many, many issues that led to the downfall of Red Lobster. While the Lobsterita wasn't one of them, it is indicative of changing consumer preferences that many casual dining restaurants have struggled to keep up with.
The classic Lobsterita was a cocktail king during a time when consumers tended to be less health conscious in their dining choices. This oversized margarita packed an incredible 890 calories in a single drink. By 2019, the calorie count was down to 410. While that is still more than many other margaritas on the menu, that is primarily due to it being a jumbo-sized drink rather than being loaded with extra sugars.
Today, the Lobsterita makes limited time appearances on the menu, and you can usually expect to find it during Lobsterfest. This version is pretty similar to most other chain restaurant margaritas, except bigger. The cocktail on our worst list, is the previous sugar and calorie loaded iteration.
Buffalo Wild Wings' Red Bull Sunrise
Buffalo Wild Wings' Red Bull Sunrise is made with Sauza gold tequila, passion fruit syrup, lime sour, and a can of watermelon Red Bull. The cocktail is served in a pint glass (which is a red flag when it comes to cocktail service) and at the best of times mimics the visual appeal of a classic tequila sunrise, with an orange base that fades into a red top.
It has the most calories of any option on the Buffalo Wild Wings cocktail menu and is also high in sugar and sodium. It has around twice the amount of sugar of other sweet cocktails such as the salted caramel espresso martini, strawberry margarita, and Tito's spiked lemonade. Not only is it loaded with sugar and calories, but it also gets caffeine and other stimulants from Red Bull. While studies are mixed on the effects of Red Bull, there are indications that it could raise both heart rate and blood pressure. Some studies also suggest that energy drinks can mask the effects of alcohol and result in less impulse control and riskier behavior.
Applebee's Dollarita
When it comes to affordability, it's tough to beat Applebee's Dollarita. If you've got a two-dollar bill, that's enough for a pair of cocktails. However, there is a difference between affordability and value. We've previously written about why customers say you shouldn't order the drink specials at Applebee's. Customers on Reddit complain that the value drinks are low-quality and weak. Others say that it wasn't as bad as they expected, which is still a few stars short of a ringing endorsement.
Even at just a dollar a drink, some customers complain it's not worth it. Many of them say that if you're trying to get a buzz, it takes too many, and if you are looking for flavor, they are sickly sweet. As one Redditor put it, "Dollaritas = dollar headaches." If you're looking for a cheap drink, the Dollarita is the way to go, but if you are looking for a quality cocktail it's best to skip this one.
Outback Steakhouse Aussie JAWSsie
It's not clear why Shark Week inspires restaurants to make subpar cocktails, but Outback Steakhouse joins in with a disappointing drink of its own. This is another cocktail that seems to be based more on kitsch than on flavor. The drink is mixed with New Amsterdam raspberry vodka, blue curacao, and citrus juices. Just as McDonald's Happy Meals come with memorable toys, Outback Steakhouse adds a plastic shark to the adult beverage that you can take home with you. Not only can the small toy swim around in the blue waters of the drink, but you can also pour grenadine from the mouth to simulate a shark attack.
In our analysis, this is a good drink for people who like to play with their food while dining at a steakhouse, or who want to embrace the ridiculousness of the Outback menu. However, from a pure cocktail perspective, we suggest a different order. Other choices on the menu, such as the Top Shelf Rita or Castaway Cocktail offer similar flavor profiles with a fraction of the kitsch.
Texas Roadhouse's Island Cooler
The Island Cooler at Texas Roadhouse is made with coconut rum, Peachtree schnapps, sweet-and-sour, lemonade, and blue curacao. Every ingredient in the cocktail is sweet, with very little else to balance the drink. Lemonade and sweet-and-sour is an especially interesting combo since they both add a touch of acidity and a syrupy sweetness. The shimmering blue color is a result of the curacao and probably supposed to remind you of the ocean.
One customer reported having stomach aches every time they have cocktails at Texas Roadhouse. They specifically mentioned having the Island Cooler in addition to a couple of other cocktails (on separate visits). The sweet-and-sour mix seems to be especially potent at Texas Roadhouse. Other commenters reported having similar experiences. According to former bartenders on Reddit, the mix comes concentrated and requires dilution with water. They surmised if it wasn't diluted properly it could be overpowering. Another bartender chimed in to say all the house drinks have a crazy amount of sugar, and they don't drink any of them. Do yourself a favor and order something other than an Island Cooler at Texas Roadhouse.
Methodology
To be included on this list, drinks had to come from major chain restaurants with locations nationwide. Regional chains and out-of-business restaurants were not included. Customer comments on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google, as well reviews from national publications and food critics, were used to form an initial pool of cocktails. Universally-loved cocktails were excluded from consideration, but those receiving mixed reviews were included, as long as there was another supporting element to warrant being listed among the worst.
Bartender and cocktail forums on Reddit were reviewed to see how the drinks were made and what the insider sentiment was. The restaurant nutritional guides were analyzed to see how cocktails compared in nutritional values. Leading the drink menu in calories or sugar content was a demerit. Personal experience as both a bartender and cocktail enthusiast were used to make tie-breaking decisions. An unconscious bias toward blue cocktails may have played a role.