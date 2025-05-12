The Staggering Number Of Margaritas Chili's Shakes Up Every Year
Despite being a restaurant chain that serves everything from burgers to quesadillas, Chili's (which took its name from a bowl of chili) is probably best known for its margaritas. The chain sells numerous different varieties of this popular cocktail, many of which include products from enticing spirit brands like Hennessy, Casamigos, and El Jimador. Even more impressively Chili's also serves a special margarita of the month. Past margaritas of the month have include the Lemon Drop Marg, which contained reposado tequila, triple sec (which you can make yourself at home), vodka, and house-made sour.
Thanks to the quality and variety of its margarita line-up, Chili's sells an astonishing number of margaritas every year; the chain sold more than 25 million during 2024. Chili's has around 1,600 restaurants to its name which means each restaurant sold, on average, about 15,000 margaritas during that 12-month span alone. Impressively, this total is approximately 5 million more than the company sold during 2021. Aside from bringing in a whole lot of money for the company, this incredible sales volume means Chili's has the honor of selling the most margaritas of any company in the United States.
How Chili's advertises its margaritas
While quality, variety, and affordability — Chili's often sells some margaritas for as little as $6 – all play a part in the popularity of the chain's margaritas, advertising also has a significant role. To further emphasize its reputation for serving great margaritas, Chili's has taken part in several innovative marketing schemes. Most notably, the chain released a 15-minute short TV "event" on Lifetime to celebrate National Margarita Day in February 2025.
"I'll Be Home For Margarita Day" was part love story, part drama. It focused on one woman's journey as, with the help of an old flame who works at Chili's, she sets out to save her hometown's Margarita Day celebrations from property developers. Aside from some clear product placement, Chili's also benefited from the commercial thanks to the large amount of media coverage it garnered.
This isn't the only time Chili's has taken a leftfield approach to marketing its margaritas. In February 2025, the chain also partnered with NASCAR to promote its Presidente Margarita. In true Chili's style, this marketing drive came complete with a new, and unabashedly promotional, country song performed by Ty Blackwood. An unforgettable music video, which has gained over 4 million views on YouTube, was also released as part of Chili's advertising efforts. And in May 2025, Chili's new Margarita of the Month was the Radical 'Rita, with a campaign by "Saved By The Bell" star Tiffany Thiessen.