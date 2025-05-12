The Staggering Number Of Margaritas Chili's Shakes Up Every Year

Despite being a restaurant chain that serves everything from burgers to quesadillas, Chili's (which took its name from a bowl of chili) is probably best known for its margaritas. The chain sells numerous different varieties of this popular cocktail, many of which include products from enticing spirit brands like Hennessy, Casamigos, and El Jimador. Even more impressively Chili's also serves a special margarita of the month. Past margaritas of the month have include the Lemon Drop Marg, which contained reposado tequila, triple sec (which you can make yourself at home), vodka, and house-made sour.

Thanks to the quality and variety of its margarita line-up, Chili's sells an astonishing number of margaritas every year; the chain sold more than 25 million during 2024. Chili's has around 1,600 restaurants to its name which means each restaurant sold, on average, about 15,000 margaritas during that 12-month span alone. Impressively, this total is approximately 5 million more than the company sold during 2021. Aside from bringing in a whole lot of money for the company, this incredible sales volume means Chili's has the honor of selling the most margaritas of any company in the United States.