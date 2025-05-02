Chili's Got Its Name For An Unbelievably Simple Reason

Because of the iconic red and green logo, you might think Chili's got its name from a chile pepper, but the inspiration came from another spicy source: a literal bowl of chili. Founder Larry Lavine spent time at chili cook-offs down in Terlingua, Texas, an event co-founded by his father-in-law, Carroll Shelby, the famous race car driver and automotive designer. Lavine soaked up the laidback atmosphere, noticing how much people enjoyed the combination of the simple dish that followed the unbreakable Texas chili rules and a cold beer.

He recognized this combination as a truly Texan way to unwind and decided to bring that same casual, fun feeling into a restaurant people could visit anytime. The name "Chili's" popped up because it was short, easy to remember, and homemade chili was meant to be the star of the menu. The founders figured the name itself would get people talking.

The first Chili's swung open its doors on March 13, 1975. It was located in Dallas, Texas, in a former post office building on Greenville Avenue. The starting menu was kept deliberately small, focusing on items like chili, burgers (like the classic Oldtimer), soft tacos, and french fries. To drink, the restaurant served frozen margaritas, sangria, and plenty of beer. Lavine's priority was to create a restaurant that served delicious and affordable food in a comfortable and lively atmosphere, which was a nod to those Terlingua cook-offs.