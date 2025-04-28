Saved By The Happy Hour Bell: Chili's New Margarita Of The Month Sends Us Back To The '90s

Grab your oversized '90s Champion crewneck; we're headed to Chili's for May's all-new Margarita of the Month: The Radical 'Rita. With a campaign launched by none other than "Saved By The Bell" star Tiffany Thiessen — aka Bayside High's fluffy-haired heartbreaker, Kelly Kapowski — the spot best known for baby back ribs offers fans a trip back in time for just $6. (Watch out for those zany 1990s squiggles — they were invented before we had personal space.)

Leave it to the casual restaurant chain turning over tons of tequila to mix a totally tubular marg that's packed with some seriously premium ingredients. Chili's Radical 'Rita features Lunazul Tequila Blanco, pink Monin dragon fruit syrup, a citrusy blue curaçao float, house-made sour mix, and a lime wedge — plus a dope '90s-style swizzle stick. But it's not just for looks; stir your pink and blue cocktail into a color-changing purple one faster than you can say "Talk to the hand" (and order another).

IRL, Thiessen actually loves a good marg — and has a certain soft spot for the neighborhood restaurant, too. "Everyone knows me from my days on America's favorite '90s sitcom, but what they might not know is that I also love a great margarita," she shared in a statement. "And some of my favorite early memories with my husband were made at Chili's." Unless you're in the only U.S. state without a Chili's, get your Radical 'Rita on while you can; unlike Zack and Kelly, May's Margarita of the Month won't last forever.