The Chili's Order That'll Give You A Creamy Twist On Chips And Salsa
Chili's lovers go hard on the sauces, whether they're building a perfect assortment on their Triple Dipper or giving themselves plenty of options for an order of Crispy Chicken Crispers. So it's no surprise that a hack for mixing two sauces together is making the rounds on social media — and the combination of ranch dressing and fresh salsa is transcendent.
Creamy, bright, and savory, this marriage is everything that you want out of a Chili's dip. This restaurant ranch tastes so much better than store-bought because it is made in-house, as is the salsa. They come together for a blend that is mild but still extremely flavorful. It's also the perfect consistency for dunking warm, salty tortilla chips.
To try out this mix, just order the chips and salsa and ask for an additional side of ranch, which should run you about a buck. You can even lean into the Tex-Mex vibes of this pairing by using avocado ranch instead of the classic. Or, ask for the Dip Trio from the appetizer menu with ranch and salsa as two of the options. Then you'll be able to pair your salsa ranch (ranch salsa?) with queso blanco, guacamole, or Chili's Skillet Beef Queso.
Eat Chili's salsa ranch with more than just chips
While tortilla chips and salsa ranch make for a great start to a meal when paired with great Mexican lager or a sweet-tart margarita (Always salt the rim of the margarita glass, please and thank you), you would be doing yourself a disservice if you didn't try this dipping sauce with other Chili's menu items. When it comes to appetizers, the Southwestern Eggrolls, Texas Cheese Fries, and boneless or bone-in wings (plain or with the honey-chipotle sauce) are all particularly delicious when dipped in this ranch and salsa combo.
Use this tasty sauce to finish off a sizzling order of fajitas, melty and meaty quesadillas, or a Santa Fe Salad, which includes ingredients like pico de gallo and tortilla strips. Dunk a Bacon Guac Crispy Chicken Sandwich, veggie burger, or Alex's Santa Fe Burger in salsa ranch for a creamy finish, or dip Crispy Chicken Crispers to your heart's content. Salsa ranch and the Chili's menu are really a perfect match!