The Chili's Order That'll Give You A Creamy Twist On Chips And Salsa

Chili's lovers go hard on the sauces, whether they're building a perfect assortment on their Triple Dipper or giving themselves plenty of options for an order of Crispy Chicken Crispers. So it's no surprise that a hack for mixing two sauces together is making the rounds on social media — and the combination of ranch dressing and fresh salsa is transcendent.

Creamy, bright, and savory, this marriage is everything that you want out of a Chili's dip. This restaurant ranch tastes so much better than store-bought because it is made in-house, as is the salsa. They come together for a blend that is mild but still extremely flavorful. It's also the perfect consistency for dunking warm, salty tortilla chips.

To try out this mix, just order the chips and salsa and ask for an additional side of ranch, which should run you about a buck. You can even lean into the Tex-Mex vibes of this pairing by using avocado ranch instead of the classic. Or, ask for the Dip Trio from the appetizer menu with ranch and salsa as two of the options. Then you'll be able to pair your salsa ranch (ranch salsa?) with queso blanco, guacamole, or Chili's Skillet Beef Queso.