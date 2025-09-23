Why You Shouldn't Order The Mixed Drink Specials At Applebee's, According To Customers

There are no two ways about it — you get what you pay for in this world. Any time folks see a bargain that seems too good to be true, it usually is, and the poor souls who think they are taking advantage of a screaming deal often learn that lesson the hard way. Typically, that education weighs heavily on their wallet, but in the case of Applebee's lower-priced mixed drinks, you might experience a heavier pounding inside your head the next morning. It turns out Applebee's happy hour isn't so happy.

Years ago, Applebee's infamous Dollaritas caught the attention of people looking to have a good time at a discount while they enjoyed some low-cost eats. But it wasn't long before a former employee spilled the beans on the contents of that bargain hooch. Apparently, one part bottom-shelf tequila, one part budget margarita mix, and three parts tap water (yep, plain old tap water from the kitchen sink) was all it takes to entice thirsty customers to give the struggling chain a shot. Redditors were quick to shout a hearty "I told you so" once this realization was made public.

The subreddit r/alcohol has a lengthy thread detailing why folks should avoid Applebee's mixed drinks, with many posters saying people should have known better than to trust discount cocktails. Comments like, "I had the Long Island special and woah was it awful," and "There was just a hint of the essence of rum in my Captain and Pepsi" are littered throughout the thread. One individual illustrated succinctly what you get with Applebee's cheap mixed drinks: "a massive hangover due to too much sugar and almost zero alcohol."