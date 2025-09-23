Why You Shouldn't Order The Mixed Drink Specials At Applebee's, According To Customers
There are no two ways about it — you get what you pay for in this world. Any time folks see a bargain that seems too good to be true, it usually is, and the poor souls who think they are taking advantage of a screaming deal often learn that lesson the hard way. Typically, that education weighs heavily on their wallet, but in the case of Applebee's lower-priced mixed drinks, you might experience a heavier pounding inside your head the next morning. It turns out Applebee's happy hour isn't so happy.
Years ago, Applebee's infamous Dollaritas caught the attention of people looking to have a good time at a discount while they enjoyed some low-cost eats. But it wasn't long before a former employee spilled the beans on the contents of that bargain hooch. Apparently, one part bottom-shelf tequila, one part budget margarita mix, and three parts tap water (yep, plain old tap water from the kitchen sink) was all it takes to entice thirsty customers to give the struggling chain a shot. Redditors were quick to shout a hearty "I told you so" once this realization was made public.
The subreddit r/alcohol has a lengthy thread detailing why folks should avoid Applebee's mixed drinks, with many posters saying people should have known better than to trust discount cocktails. Comments like, "I had the Long Island special and woah was it awful," and "There was just a hint of the essence of rum in my Captain and Pepsi" are littered throughout the thread. One individual illustrated succinctly what you get with Applebee's cheap mixed drinks: "a massive hangover due to too much sugar and almost zero alcohol."
No guarantees with Applebee's cheap mixed drinks
Making batch cocktails for a summer outing is nothing new, but when you make them for friends and family, you typically aren't using discount ingredients. And introducing tap water to the mix is almost certainly avoided. But then again, you also aren't selling them anything, either.
It's not uncommon for businesses to offer a loss leader to customers in return for getting them in the door, hoping they spend a little more on products that actually make a profit. A $1 mixed drink absolutely falls into the "loss leader" category, simply given the cost of even cheap booze, but Applebee's isn't trying to lose its shirt to get butts in seats. By watering down its batch cocktails, the restaurant keeps the loss to a minimum. Meanwhile, customers are treated to the illusion of bargain hooch that, in reality, contains scant little alcohol.
Now, to be fair, Applebee's does receive praise these days for some of its mixed drinks. Many are still relatively cheap, like the Juicy Sweep Sangria made with Barefoot Moscato, Smirnoff Vodka, and fruit juices, which is priced at $6. But even if these cocktails aren't watered down like some Applebee's mixed drinks of the past, Smirnoff and Barefoot are bottom-shelf brands. At best, they are priced appropriately. At worst, you might be in for a potent hangover. If you're lucky, you'll be in an Applebee's IHOP dual brand restaurant, and you can tend to that hangover with some pancakes.