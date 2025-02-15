What Time Is Happy Hour At Applebee's?

"Happy hour" is many things — a promotion offering half-price on drinks and appetizers at certain times of the day, a canny business decision to boost sales after peak time, and an underrated gem of a film by the Japanese auteur Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. But, above all, it's a promise. "Come here and be happy," it beckons, "For you will be able to belt margaritas and nosh on mozzarella sticks at a reasonable price." If you're Gen-Z's favorite restaurant chain, Applebee's, which emphasizes good vibes and modest prices, happy hour is a no-brainer. When country star, Walker Hayes, bragged about taking his girlfriend to Applebee's on a date night, it's not out of the question that he went at that magical time of the day. (With Applebee's newly-reintroduced Date Night Pass, you too can eat good in the neighborhood — maybe even at the combination Applebee's and IHOP.)

But what time of the day is Applebee's happy hour, specifically? In short, it depends on the location. Applebee's does not list a set time on its website, and while there are third-party sources devoted to the subject, experience has found that these sources are not necessarily reliable. So we called dozens of Applebee's locations across the country, inquiring about their happy hour policies. By far, the most common Applebee's happy hour windows were from 3 to 6 p.m., and then from 9 p.m. to the restaurant's closing. But this was nowhere close to being a company-wide policy.